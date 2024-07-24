Time Bandits is now streaming on Apple TV+ and we've got the episode release schedule so you don't miss out!
It's here, it's here! We finally have the debut of Time Bandits starring our faves Lisa Kudrow and Taika Waititi. Since Apple TV+ announced and shared the trailer for the adventurous show, I've been excited to tune in. Even though it is rated TV-PG, the series has something for everyone to enjoy.
It's interesting because the streamer usually drops all the episodes of shows for younger audiences on premiere day. But this production is actually going to be with us for a while this summer. Time Bandits premiered today, Wednesday, July 24, 2024 with the first two episodes on Apple TV+. So what about going forward?
That pattern is actually going to keep in the coming weeks. Every Wednesday, expect to see two new installments until the finale on Aug. 21. We shared the episode release schedule below to help you keep track this season:
- Episode 1, "Kevin Haddock" - July 24
- Episode 2, "Mayan" - July 24
- Episode 3, "Medieval" - July 31
- Episode 4, "Prohibition" - July 31
- Episode 5, "Georgian" - Aug. 7
- Episode 6, "Mansa Musa" - Aug. 7
- Episode 7, "Ice Age" - Aug. 14
- Episode 8, "Home Again" - Aug. 14
- Episode 9, "Pell-Mell" - Aug. 21
- Episode 10, "Fortress of Darkness" - Aug. 21
The titles of the episodes give quite a bit away, actually. Time Bandits is about 11-year-old Kevin Haddock who is having a hard time fitting in at school. His closet at home is apparently a portal that the time bandits can use to travel through, well, time. He joins them on their adventures, which take them to many different places in the past.
As revealed above, some of those are the times of Maya civilization, Medieval times, the Prohibition Era, and more. The first episode clearly will focus on the 11-year-old history buff. And it's great he knows so much about history since he's going to be able to experience some of it first-hand! But it's not just about having fun during these travels. A foe is set on creating a universe of pure evil. And the band of thieves, and Kevin, will need to save his parents and the universe from that happening.
The Apple TV+ series stars Kal-El Tuck, Tadhg Murphy, Roger Jean Nsengiyumva, Rune Temte, Charlyne Yi, Rachel House, Kiera Thompson, James Dryden, Felicity Ward, Francesca Mills, Imaan Hadchiti, and Jemaine Clement alongside Kudrow and Waititi.
