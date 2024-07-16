Who will be eliminated on Love Island USA tonight? (And why it SHOULD be Kaylor and Aaron)
By Sandy C.
Monday night’s Love Island USA season 6 episode on July 15 left us with another cliffhanger. The most-voted for couples were announced, putting the bottom three in danger of elimination. But as much as we all want Kaylor and Aaron to leave the villa, they probably won’t.
Spoiler alert! If you’re not caught up on this season of Love Island USA, please note there are significant spoilers ahead as we’ll discuss who is vulnerable (aside from Aaron and Kaylor). Go stream anything you may have missed on Peacock before reading on.
The most popular Love Island USA season 6 couples
In no particular order, the four couples that received the most votes from audiences are:
- JaNa and Kenny
- Serena and Kordell
- Leah and Miguel
- Nicole and Kendall
This means that the bottom three couples are:
- Kaylor and Aaron
- Daniela and Rob
- Sierra and Harrison
It is now up to the top couples to vote on which couple to save. That’s right, they can only pick one. Will they go with their favorite based on friendships or be honest and real? My guess is the former, unfortunately. Daniela and Rob are not even partnered up anymore. Earlier in the episode, Rob broke things off with Daniela, telling her that he doesn’t see them working out when they leave the villa. For that reason, Rob and Daniela should not be chosen to stay.
Then we have Kaylor and Aaron, who are America’s least favorite couple. Kaylor and Aaron don’t even live in the same country. Aaron got cozy with another woman as soon as he stepped out of the villa, what makes Kaylor think he’ll stay true in another country? This whole boyfriend-girlfriend play is only Aaron’s attempt to win our votes and the competition. We see it, Aaron. And you are not getting my vote! They are not compatible at all.
Finally, we have Sierra and Harrison. They haven’t spent too much time together, but they did quickly click. They also look great together, like rich parents on vacation. I definitely want to see more of them. Sadly, I don’t think they’ll be saved by their fellow islanders.
Daniela, Sierra, and Harrison will be eliminated
My guess is that Daniela, Sierra, and Harrison will leave Love Island USA season 6. Kaylor and Aaron will be saved by the others. And newbie Kassy will have the option to partner up with either Rob or Harrison. And we know she is going to pick Rob. This is only my prediction, though! We'll have to tune in to find out.
Love Island USA season 6 episode 32 is on tonight, July 16, at 9 p.m. ET, only on Peacock.