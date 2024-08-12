Who won HOH on Big Brother season 26 week 4? (Nominations and more!)
By Diana Nosa
After Cedric Hodges stepped down from Head of Household (HOH), the Big Brother power was up for grabs!
Cedric's HOH wasn't as clean as he hoped it would be. Not only did he go back on his word many times to several houseguests, but he also made a few enemies due to his paranoia surrounding trying to play it safe. Tucker Des Lauriers being one of these enemies spelled bad news for Cedric and his fellow alliance members, so it's clear as day who one side of the house doesn't want to win HOH. On the other hand, for others, a Tucker HOH doesn't sound too bad.
No matter what the house desires, only one houseguest can win Head of Household this week. Here's how it all went down!
Angela Murray secures Head of Household week 4...or does she?
For Week 4's HOH competition named "Bad AI," images of former Big Brother houseguests were displayed on the screens. The houseguests went head-to-head to find the photo that contained the AI anomaly. The houseguest that won their heat against another player got to choose which other two houseguests faced off against one another. This kept going until a winner was officially crowned.
Cam, a player who's playing under the radar, nearly took this competition home, winning it for his alliance, The Pentagon. But Angela beat Cam to it, becoming the HOH for week 4.
Winning Head of Household the first week of the season is certainly an achievement, but being the first houseguest to be the Head of Household twice is a flex that only Angela Murray can say she accomplished!
Whether it's because the house had a change of heart or someone sacrificed their safety to ensure her own, Angela has become someone the house can't seem to get out of the house just yet. But that doesn't mean she's completely out of the woods. In fact, to some, her second HOH couldn't have come at a worse time.
Angela's second HOH falls on the same week that Quinn Martin must use his Deepfake HOH power. So although Angela won, Quinn's power took over and, instead, nominated the following people on the block:
- Cedric Hodges
- Tucker Des Lauriers
- Makensy Manbeck
With Tucker becoming an enemy of most of the houseguests, he could wind up going home despite being a comp beast who everyone loves. Or maybe there will be another target the house wants out. Only time will tell!
The Golden Power of Veto is still up for grabs. Who will win? Find out by catching a brand-new episode of Big Brother on Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 8:00 p.m. ET on CBS!