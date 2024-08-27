Why we don’t need another season of Ted Lasso (hear me out!)
By Sandy C.
It was recently announced that a fourth season of Ted Lasso is in the works at Apple TV+. According to reports, Warner Bros. Television already has key members in mind for the season 4 cast, including Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, and Jeremy Swift. Deadline shared that Jason Sudeikis will also be involved.
When the news first broke, fans rushed to social media to express their excitement. But is another season of Ted Lasso something we really want?
Hear me out! Ted Lasso is and always will be one of my favorite series. The Apple TV+ comedy-drama was a warm hug to all who watched, and such a beautiful escape from the world. It wasn’t all pretty colors and lighthearted comedy, though! Ted Lasso never shied away from hard-hitting topics such as mental health and race issues. But that’s also what fans loved about it so much, the series kept it real and it was often a raw gut-punch of emotions.
The third season of Ted Lasso tied everything up with a bow, closing the chapters of our favorite characters. Did we still have questions? Sure! Juno Temple’s Keeley Jones and Goldstein’s Roy were not end game. But maybe that’s how it was meant to be? They were each a beautiful chapter in their lives, but ultimately did not work out together. I was also left wondering about Keeley and Waddingham’s Rebecca starting a women’s team for the club.
As much as I would love to explore what could have been, I don’t want to at the expense of ruining what is, in my opinion, such a fantastic series with the perfect finale. Ted Lasso season 4 seems like a shiny new toy we all want at any cost. But once we get it, we’re disappointed to learn that it’s not as nice as we thought it was. A perfect example? Toy Story 4. It wasn’t a terrible movie, but we really did not need it. I actually would have preferred to think Woody, Buzz, and the rest of their gang lived happily with Bonnie for the rest of their days, and not that she neglected Andy’s beloved childhood toys. But that’s a rant for another day!
Will I still be watching the fourth season of Ted Lasso? Yes, absolutely! And I really hope I am proven wrong. As we reported earlier this week, if everything works out, season 4 could be here by Spring 2026. As soon as we learn more, including any confirmed cast, we’ll update this post.