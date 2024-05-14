Will the Taylor-Kim drama be in The Kardashians season 5?
By Sandy C.
An all-new season of The Kardashians hits Hulu on Thursday, May 23. Since the reality show has always given fans a look inside the Kardashian-Jenner clan, we're all curious about which events will be covered. Particularly, fans are wondering if we'll see any of Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian drama.
On April 19, Taylor Swift dropped eleventh studio album The Tortured Poets Department. Swift pours her heart out and stretches her Aristotle talents in the powerful album. But there's a song that stands out from the rest as it seems to follow a different...beat. The song is titled "thanK you aIMee," and it didn't take fans long to notice that the letters K, I, and M, are the only three capitalize. Is the song about Kim Kardashian? It has not been confirmed, but judging by the lyrics, fans sure think so! And you can't convince us otherwise!
So with The Kardashians season 5 on the way, will we get to see Kim Kardashians reaction? Unfortunately, I don't think so. Not because Kim is going to choose to ignore it, but because the fifth season was filmed a long time before "thanK you aIMee" was released. Every season of The Kardashians is released several months after it was filmed. This is for many reason, including privacy.
The Taylor-Kim drama may be included in The Kardashians season 5, but there's still plenty we'll see! From the teaser trailer, it looks like we'll be going to Kourtney's baby shower! The trailer also shows some heartbreaking scenes where Kris Jenner breaks some scary news to her family. Finally, it looks like Kim's family and friends celebrate Kim's acting debut. For those who missed it, Kim starred in American Horror Story: Delicate on FX.
What has not been confirmed or denied are appearances from Bad Bunny and Timothee Chalamet. The former is Kendall's ex-boyfriend, but since they did go out for several months, it's possible that he was with her while filming. As for Timothee and Kylie, the two are still dating, so we may just get a glimpse of their relationship. As for the other men in their lives, Scott Disick is featured in the teaser, and I'm sure we'll see Travis Barker. Will Tristan Thompson be included in the upcoming season, though? We'll have to watch to find out!
The Kardashians season 5 will feature a total of 10 episodes. The season premieres on Thursday, May 23, followed by one weekly episode.