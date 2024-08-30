Would The Serpent Queen season 3 on Starz be necessary?
The Serpent Queen season 2 finale came out today, and boy was it bloody and action-packed. Most of episode 8, "All Saints Day," focused on the blood bath and the aftermath of it. All the plot points that were introduced from the very first episode of the season were tied up and now make sense as we watched the culmination of that. SPOILERS BELOW.
Unfortunately, Catherine was not able to keep the peace between Catholics and Protestants, and the fight between the crown and Edith, without bloodshed. Even though she tried very hard to all season. With these plot points wrapped up and quite a few character deaths, would The Serpent Queen season 3 on Starz be necessary?
The network hasn't shared whether the historical drama has been renewed or canceled just yet. It's likely they'll need to look at the viewership numbers, especially when it comes to the finale. Of course that's just one factor, but it's probably the biggest one companies consider when thinking about bringing back a series.
The Serpent Queen season 3 should happen
In my opinion, I think The Serpent Queen season 3 could definitely work and is necessary. Especially with the way the second season ended. In the final moments, we see King Charles continue to cough up blood, with us - and the characters - knowing he doesn't have much time left to live. There seems to be a sort of switch in Catherine as well as she says "long live the king... though there's always a spare."
I do believe she cares about her children in her own way, but it's clear that power is kind of getting to her head. After she says this line, we cut to Anjou smiling at the camera. He would be the next one to take the throne after all. Unless Charles was able to have a son before he dies. In season 1, Catherine was introduced to this wild world and had to contend with her husband and his mistress, Diana de Poitiers. In the second season, she's tried to maintain peace.
If a third season were to happen, it would be really interesting to see Catherine de' Medici in her full serpent queen power as she let's go of some of that kindness and now rules with an iron fist perhaps. I think there's still plenty of places for the story to go, especially if we get to see Anjou as king. In real life, Catherine lived through the reigns of Francis, Charles, and Henry III.
Of course in the show, we know that Henry has died so the series has replaced the real life figure's story with Anjou it seems. The devilish royal doesn't think before he acts, but his mother does have him under her control just like the others. At least for now. Could they maintain the peace and balance within the palace between mother and son? That would be an intriguing storyline to explore.
Plus, newly married Henry Bourbon and Princess Margot I think will work together as they both sort of have a vendetta against Catherine. This time instead of the main challenges to put up with coming from the outside and the religious wars, it would be within her own home and children. This was explored a bit in The Serpent Queen season 2, but can definitely be fleshed out more in a potential season 3. That's why I really think it is necessary, and there's definitely still more story to tell! What do you think?