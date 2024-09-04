Yes, we definitely need Sunny season 2 on Apple TV+ (And here's why)
The finale of Sunny on Apple TV+ is now streaming, and it certainly delivered! I think it was a great finale and there were many plot points resolved that was exciting as a viewer who's been following this story along for the last 10 episodes. The natural question on our minds now is whether the series has been renewed.
At the time of this writing, Apple TV+ has not renewed or canceled Sunny starring Rashida Jones. This is nothing to worry about just yet though. While some shows get early renewals before a finale is even out, most of the time it takes at least a few weeks, if not months, to get a renewal.
I really hope that Sunny season 2 does happen because I think it's needed. And here's why! SPOILERS BELOW.
Unexplained loose ends
The series blends together comedy and mystery in an intriguing way which is one of the reasons I enjoyed it so much. I think the show stands out and is unique in the vast number of choices we have today that can feel repetitive. So I think Sunny definitely needs to be renewed just based off how good it is.
Now let's get into some more detailed reasons. One major one is the fact that there's still many unexplained loose ends. There' definitely an air of mystery still surrounding the story. For example, why did Masa create the Dark Manual in the first place if it's such a threat? How did Hime get her hands on Zen and Masa?
I'm so happy that Suzie was able to reunite with her and Masa's son, Zen. But that does mean that the plane crash was staged. I think? These details are still unclear. That's why there's still some explanation needed in this key moment that basically set the whole story in motion.
And speaking of Masa... is he really dead? If there's one thing I've learned from being an avid TV watcher, it's that if you don't see a body then assume that there's a possiblity the character could still be alive. We did not see Masa's body. Hime just told Suzie he's dead. But that could be her trying to mess with Suzie. I need a 100% confirmation please.
The Mixxy twist
Mixxy has been a great friend to Suzie, but I feel like we've all had some doubts about her motives as the episodes have gone on. And we were right! When Suzie reunites with her son, she knows that the Yakuza are still a threat and she has to separate from Mixxy. That's because Hiromasa says there's someone who can remove Sunny's killer code but he's in Tokyo. And so, Mixxy volunteers to take Sunny there.
Though this was not just from the kindness of her heart. It turns out Mixxy is Yakuza and has been working with Tanaka. Though she does look a bit sad when we cut to her face. So perhaps Mixxy does have true friendship feelings towards Suzie as time has gone on.
If Sunny season 2 happens, this adds an interesting element and dilemma for her character, and it would be cool to see the tension that would come up between the two friends. Overall, there's still a lot where the story can go and that's why I think Sunny season 2 should definitely happen. What do you think?