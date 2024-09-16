Yes, you can still watch Sister Wives season 19 without cable
By Sandy C.
Sister Wives season 19 has arrived and the premiere episode teases we are in for the most intense season by far. If the trailer shocked you (which you can rewatch below), that’s nothing compared to the drama that has already begun to unfold in the first episode.
No cable? No problem! There are still several ways to watch the reality show Sister Wives. Spoiler alert! If you are not caught up, some spoilers about major and recent events may follow.
If you compare the current season of Sister Wives with one of the first seasons of the reality series, you’d say they are unrecognizable. So much has changed that it is unreal. In fact, those who were not watching the show when it first premiered on TLC are tuning in now just to be in the know of all the drama (myself included). And I don't know about you, but I'm rooting for Meri, Janelle, and Christine! I wish them happiness and success in their lives without Kody Brown.
Stream Sister Wives on Max or watch via fuboTV
New episodes of Sister Wives air Sunday nights on TLC. If you don’t have cable, you can still stream the TLC network via the streaming platform you have replaced cable with, such as fuboTV or Hulu+ Live TV. And if you need another option, there’s always Max! That’s right. The streaming service Max will have Sister Wives episodes available for you to stream the day after they air on TLC.
So the season 19 episode, for example, episode 1 titled “A House Divided Cannot Stand,” is already streaming on Max since it premiered on TLC this past Sunday, Sept. 15. Episode 2, titled “Let There Be Light,” will air on TLC Sept. 22 and stream on Max Sept. 23, and so on for the remaining episodes. And don’t forget – TLC GO is also an option. All of this to say, there’s no excuse for you to miss the latest Sister Wives drama, folks!
Do you think this should be the final season of Sister Wives? No official announcement has been made about the future of the reality series (be it a renewal or cancelation), but it has changed so much that one has to wonder what will happen. A spin-off or two, perhaps? What would you like to see?