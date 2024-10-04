Yvette Nicole Brown gives an update on the Community movie at Peacock
Believe me fellow Community fans. I know it feels like this movie is never going to happen. But it is, it's just taking a while. And look, I'm more than eager to see it. Though I'd rather the writers of Community: The Movie take their sweet time to make a comedic gem than feel rushed. Patience is a virtue, my friends. There's still some more waiting to do, as Shirley actress Yvette Nicole Brown has provided an update about the film.
In speaking with TheWrap, the star revealed that the movie which will be streaming on Peacock is still "going to happen." Though there might be slightly further delays because the script is "being reworked" for Shirley's character, per the news outlet. Initially, Brown wasn't going to be a part of the film. Though now that she is attached, the writers have had to change the script up to of course accomodate the lovely character.
I don't care if this caused a bit of a setback. I definitely want to see Shirley again and I'm so glad it's happening! Brown did note that all of the actors have "read an entire, full script." Though again, this script that was once finished is currently being reworked so it's not the final product just yet. It's ok, we'll get there. There's lots of factors as to why it's been taking so long. Here's what she told TheWrap:
"It’s just now trying to get all these puzzle pieces together of everybody’s schedule. We were scheduled to do it, and then the [actors] strike happened [in 2023]. And now it’s like trying to figure out when is so-and-so done with their show? When is so-and-so done with their movie? When is so-and-so off tour? It’s all of those things that we’re trying to now get together, but it’s going to happen. We are going to do the movie, and we’re all on board to do it."
Many of the actors have been booked and busy, which of course we love to see! And I for one continue to support them outside of Community as well. The "blame" doesn't fall on one factor or one person, as unfortunately some fans tried to say about Donald Glover amid his rising acting and music career. Though Joel McHale has his own series, Animal Control, he's leading which he's been busy with and admitted that it was his schedule that was a conflict at this time. It's ok. We can't fault them for it!
The good news is that we know all of the original cast members, minus Chevy Chase, will be in the Community movie. And that's what we should focus on and be happy about. Again, it's going to take a while still. Though thankfully we have a full cast who's on board to look forward to. And it's going to be epic!
Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about Community: The Movie coming to Peacock.