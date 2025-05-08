Prepare for battle and war in Foundation season 3 (Teaser trailer)

Prepare for war is all I can say based on the newly released Foundation season 3 teaser trailer. And I'm talking about both us viewers, and the characters. Apple TV+ has shared the video with us, and it's full of action with it clear that the stakes are higher than ever. That wasn't even the full-length trailer yet. Wow!

Foundation season 3 premieres Friday, July 11, 2025 on Apple TV+. The new season will debut on streaming with one episode, followed by a weekly release until the finale on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025. Just like its predecessors, the third season will be a total of 10 episodes. Get ready for the epic-ness to come! Check out the teaser trailer below:

Based on the synopsis, the third season takes place 152 years after the events of season 2. When we last saw them, Gaal and Hari entered cryo-sleep and agreed they'd wake up for a little bit every year to support those in the Second Foundation to train for battle in the future.

Then we jump to the 152 years later where the big bad Mule knows that Gaal is around. So the next chapter in the story will continue seeing that, as everyone bands together to fight the threat he poses. And Mule is a huge foe, and the one everyone is preparing for war against. Check out the full synopsis below:

"Set 152 years after the events of season two, The Foundation has become increasingly established far beyond its humble beginnings while the Cleonic Dynasty’s Empire has dwindled. As both of these galactic powers forge an uneasy alliance, a threat to the entire galaxy appears in the fearsome form of a warlord known as “The Mule” whose sights are set on ruling the universe by use of physical and military force, as well as mind control. It’s anyone’s guess who will win, who will lose, who will live and who will die as Hari Seldon, Gaal Dornick, the Cleons and Demerzel play a potentially deadly game of intergalactic chess."

Cassian Bilton, Lee Pace and Terrence Mann in "Foundation," premiering July 11, 2025 on Apple TV+.

The teaser trailer continues to reveal the amazing visuals that the sci-fi fantasy series brings to life. I feel like the art of it gets better and more impressive each season. It's really amazing just to look at! The stakes are certainly higher than ever though. And everyone will need to work together to stop this threat. Or else, as Gaal says in the teaser, humanity will be lost. So you know, no pressure. Goodness gracious!

Foundation season 3 sees the return of Lee Pace as Brother Day, Jared Harris as Hari, Lou Llobell as Gaal, Laura Birn as Demerzel, Cassian Bilton as Brother Dawn, Terrence Mann as Brother Dusk, and Rowena King as Kalle. There's also many newcomers joining the cast including Cherry Jones, Brandon P. Bell, Synnøve Karlsen, Cody Fern, Tómas Lemarquis, Alexander Siddig,Troy Kotsur, and Pilou Asbæk. The show is created by David S. Goyer and Josh Friedman, and is based on the stories of author Isaac Asimov.

