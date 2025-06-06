Presumed Innocent season 2 gets hopeful filming update and tease from creator

It's been nearly a year since Apple TV+ debuted what was intended to be a limited series but became a phenomenon so big it was renewed for season 2. Based on the novel of the same name by Scott Turow, which inspired the 1990 film starring Harrison Ford, Presumed Innocent premiered in July 2024 with stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Ruth Negga, Bill Camp, and Peter Sarsgaard.

As the series heads into Emmy season, we're finally learning more details about the forthcoming second season. According to a report by The Wrap, Presumed Innocent season 2 is looking to start filming sometime in fall 2025 and two episodes have already been written. Obviously, there are a lot more updates to come, namely who will be cast as the new leads in season 2.

David E. Kelly teases 'juicy' Presumed Innocent season 2

While the first season was based on the book of the same name, season 2 will borrow its premise from the novel Dissection of a Murder by Jo Murray. Don't go running to your local bookstore in search of the book just yet. Murray's debut novel, a legal thriller, hasn't been published yet. Warner Bros. TV snatched up the rights for Presumed Innocent season 2 long before its spring 2026 release.

Since the source material won't even be published until sometime in spring 2026, it's likely that we won't be binge-watching the second season of the hit legal thriller much before spring 2026 at the earliest. But season 2 will probably begin rolling out in summer 2026, or even in the fall. It all depends when filming begins. David E. Kelley, the show's creator and writer, promises it's "juicy," though!

Jake Gyllenhaal in Presumed Innocent episode 5 | Courtesy of Apple TV+

In Kelley's interview with The Wrap, which covers a lot of interesting details about season 1, including the fact that he didn't imagine the show would have the potential to continue on as an anthology series, he gave the briefest insight into what to expect for season 2. Kelley shared the new season will have "a juicy plot" and "really delicious characters." Honestly, who else is already sold?

Additionally, Kelley revealed that season 2 won't veer too far away from the themes that pulled viewers in throughout season 1 will once again be "front and center," since "fidelity, betrayal, murder, love and passion, that stuff is pretty timeless." Dissection of a Murder centers on a lawyer named Leila Reynolds, who goes up against her prosecutor husband in court. That'll do it!

"We do recognize that one of the byproducts of the success of the first season is the burden [of living up to it]. It’s either go big and go strong or go home. But we’re satisfied at this point. We’ve got something good that’ll live up to the bar set by season 1." —David E. Kelley

Before any major details have emerged about Presumed Innocent season 2, it's already one of the most highly anticipated new shows expected to be released in 2026. Fingers crossed that Kelley and Apple TV+ are once again able to gather an excellent cast for a season that will once again leave us breathless week after week. Stay tuned for more news and updates as they're announced!

Watch Presumed Innocent season 1 on Apple TV+.