Presumed Innocent Season 1 finale explained (what can season 2 be about?)
Presumed Innocent just wrapped up its first season on Apple TV+. Is it possible Season 2 can adapt further Scott Turow novels?
Caution: This article contains SPOILERS for the Presumed Innocent Season 1 finale
Presumed Innocent was the 1987 novel that launched Scott Turow’s career as a best-selling novelist. It was adapted into a hit 1990 movie starring Harrison Ford, with the Apple TV+ adaptation from David E. Kelly throwing in a big ending.
The main story is the same as Chicago prosecutor Rusty Sabich (Jake Gyllenhaal) is accused of murdering co-worker Carolyn Polhemus, who he was having an affair with. The twists and turns kept coming as the finale had the jury finding Rusty not guilty.
In a private talk at home, Rusty revealed to his wife Barbara (Ruth Negga) that he’d found Carolyn dead and then tried to tidy up the crime scene as he assumed Barbara killed her (which is what happens in the book). However, Barbara denied having anything to do with the murder. Enter the duo’s teen daughter Jaden (Chase Infiniti), who had been created for the series, who revealed she was the one who killed Carolyn in a fight.
Rusty and Barabara were obviously stunned but in the end decided to keep this quiet and told Jaden this was self-defense. The season ended with the family trying to move on while keeping this dark secret. That would be a good way to end the show, except Apple TV+ has already given it a second season. So what could it be about?
What could Presumed Innocent season 2 be about?
While Turow has written several novels set in the same universe, a true sequel to Presumed Innocent is tricky. The Burden of Proof focused on Sandy Stern, who defended Rusty in his trial. He was played by Raul Julia in the 1990 movie and a 1991 ABC miniseries had Héctor Elizondo in the role. However, Sandy was not in the Apple TV+ show. Instead, there’s Raymond Horgan (Bill Camp).
Turow did write a direct sequel, 2010’s Innocent which has Rusty and prosecutor foe Tommy Molto (Peter Sarsgaard) going at it when Rusty is accused of killing Barbara. That was adapted into a 2011 TNT series starring Bill Pullman as Rusty. Given it’s meant to be 20 years after the events of the original case, it doesn’t quite make sense for it to be used for a second season of the show.
It’s possible the show can become an anthology adapting other Turow novels such as Pleading Guilty. As noted, the books take place in the same universe, with characters appearing and interacting. Thus, if the show doesn’t get Gyllenhaal or Negga back, it could still continue with some other characters while introducing a new story.
A good contender is Mya Winslow (Gabby Beans), an attorney ading Rusty who was created for the show. A new season can have her taking on a case or introduce other Turow characters while keeping the same prosecutors around.
Of course, there’s also the chance Apple TV+ could decide to go ahead and adapt Innocent, avoiding the longer time jump and the story of Rusty defending himself on murder charges again. There’s also the possibility Kelly decides to put together an original story inspired by Turow of Rusty taking part in a new case and facing some challenges.
It’s still in the early planning stages as Season 2 of Presumed Innocent hopes to build on the powerful Season 1 finale for another top legal drama.
Presumed Innocent season 1 is streaming on Apple TV+.