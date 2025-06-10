Presumed Innocent season 2 snags Rachel Brosnahan for leading role (and we can't wait)

It's a bird! It's a plane! It's the new Lois Lane taking over the leading role in Presumed Innocent season 2! Months before making her debut as the iconic DC Comics character in Superman on the big screen, Emmy Award winner Rachel Brosnahan has already set her next role on the small screen. We might know her as the joke-cracking Mrs. Maisel, but she's headed to an Apple TV+ drama.

Presumed Innocent season 2 finds its leading star

On June 10, Apple TV+ made the announcement that Rachel Brosnahan will star in the leading role of Presumed Innocent season 2. In addition to starring on screen, Brosnahan will also serve as an executive producer alongside season 1 leading star Jake Gyllenhaal. Details about her character haven't been revealed, though as it's a legal drama, she could be playing a lawyer.

While the first season of the breakout hit Apple TV+ "limited" series was based on the book of the same name by Scott Turow, the second season will mark the show's first as an anthology. This time around, Presumed Innocent will borrow its story from the upcoming debut novel Dissection of a Murder by Jo Murray. The book's set to hit shelves in July 2026, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The plot of Dissection of a Murder hasn't been fully revealed quite yet, but it's said to center on a lawyer named Leila Reynolds, who's tasked with defending a judge's killer. As if that wasn't already an uphill battle, she's taking on her prosecutor husband in court, which begins to unravel a number of personal struggles for the couple. David E. Kelley, the show's creator, called season 2 "juicy."

Prior to Brosnahan's casting in Presumed Innocent season 2, a recent report suggested that the new season will begin filming this fall. Now that we have our leading star, that lends to cameras starting rolling very soon. More casting updates, including Leila's husband and other supporting roles, will surely be revealed in the coming weeks as pre-production contines.

It can't be understated how big of a deal Brosnahan's casting is for the series. Leading out of the blockbuster first season, some might have thought Apple's decision to anthologize Presumed Innocent wasn't wise. But they went ahead and found one of the most talented and celebrated talents who's still just getting started. There's no doubt that Brosnahan leading the cast will have season 1 viewers returning and new viewers tuning in once season 2 premieres.

Presumed Innocent season 2 doesn't have a release window yet, though the book its based on being published in July 2026 gives us a decent idea to not expect new episodes until sometime next year. We'll keep fans updated on the lasting casting and filming news for season 2!