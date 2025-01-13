3 must-know details about Prime Target before it premieres

You wouldn't think that math would make a very compelling premise for a show, but after watching the newly released trailer for Apple TV+'s new thriller Prime Target, you'll be hooked and ready to find the answers along with Leo Woodall's Edward Brooks.

The math thriller starring The White Lotus and One Day actor isn't the most high-profile new release coming to Apple TV+ this month. That title definitely belongs to Severance, which returns this week with season 2 after nearly three years, but don't count out Prime Target. If you're looking to add some extra thrills to your week, you have found the show for you.

Before Prime Target makes its premiere on Apple TV+ on Jan. 22, learn some of the biggest details about the show, including when new episodes are released, what it's about and who's in it, and how the trailer teases the intriguing premise.

Episode 6. Quintessa Swindell and Leo Woodall in "Prime Target," premiering January 22, 2025 on Apple TV+. | Courtesy of Apple TV+

Prime Target premieres with two episodes in January

Mark your calendars and set your reminders so you don't miss a single episode! Prime Target makes its premiere on Wednesday, Jan. 22 on Apple TV+ with two episodes.

After the two-episode premiere on Jan. 22, only one new episode will be released weekly on Wednesdays. Episodes are expected to drop on Apple TV+ at midnight PT/3:00 a.m. ET. There are eight episodes in the season, which will run through the finale in March.

Take a closer look at when each episode is released:

Episode 1: Wednesday, Jan. 22

Episode 2: Wednesday, Jan. 22

Episode 3: Wednesday, Jan. 29

Episode 4: Wednesday, Feb. 5

Episode 5: Wednesday, Feb. 12

Episode 6: Wednesday, Feb. 19

Episode 7: Wednesday, Feb. 26

Episode 8: Wednesday, March 5

It's unclear whether Prime Target has been intended to be a miniseries that ends after these eight episodes. Some sources designate the show as a miniseries, though the official press release from Apple TV+ doesn't mention the series being limited. If the storyline wraps up after episode 8, maybe a second season could happen should viewership be high enough. We'll have to wait and see!

Episode 7. Leo Woodall in "Prime Target," premiering January 22, 2025 on Apple TV+. | Courtesy of Apple TV+

Leo Woodall stars as a math genius on the run

Numbers can be the secret weapon to almost anything, and when a post-graduate mathematics student comes closer than ever to unlocking a long sought after pattern in prime numbers, his brilliance becomes the new thing that's highly sought after.

When Edward Brooks' math gets a little too close to finding "the key to every computer in the world," he quickly finds himself in the center of a government conspiracy as an enemy hunts him down. Brooks teams up with NSA agent Taylah Sanders (Quintessa Swindell) to untangle this twisted web.

Check out the official synopsis via Apple TV+:

“Prime Target features a brilliant young math postgraduate, Edward Brooks (played by Leo Woodall), who is on the verge of a major breakthrough. If he succeeds in finding a pattern in prime numbers, he will hold the key to every computer in the world. Soon, he begins to realize an unseen enemy is trying to destroy his idea before it’s even born, which throws him into the orbit of Taylah Sanders, a female NSA agent (played by Quintessa Swindell) who’s been tasked with watching and reporting on mathematicians’ behavior. Together, they start to unravel the troubling conspiracy Edward is at the heart of."

In addition to Woodall and Swindell, Prime Target features an extensive cast that features a number of familiar faces, including Stephen Rea, David Morrissey, and Martha Plimpton. Ahead of the show's premiere, some character names for certain cast members haven't been revealed. Here's a closer look at the series' main and supporting cast members:

Leo Woodall as Edward Brooks

Quintessa Swindell as Taylah Sanders

Stephen Rea as Professor James Alderman

David Morrissey

Martha Plimpton

Sidse Babett Knudsen as Professor Andrew Lavin

Jason Fleming

Harry Lloyd

Ali Suliman as Dr. Akram Nizar

Fra Free as Adam Mellor

Joseph Mydell

Daisy Waterstone as Fiona Carey

Sofia Barclay as Safiya Zamil

Tom Stourton as Ricky Olson

Tom Byrne as Tom Grayson

Emily Renée as Charlotte Lambert

The trailer showcases thrilling adventure

On Jan. 13 (the ultimate prime number), a little over a week away from the series premiere, Apple TV+ released the full official trailer for Prime Target. The trailer gives potential viewers a glimpse at what to expect from the show, and it's an exciting sense of adventure and mystery. I was already locked in to watch the show based on Leo Woodall alone, but the trailer felt like a really fun thriller movie from the 2000s. It's about time to bring that vibe back.

In the trailer, Brooks is introduced as a student who questions all kinds of conventions, especially those in his direct line of study. When he's warned to drop his inquest in prime number patterns, he's soon being followed. Taylah tells him that he's become dangerous, simply because of what his mind was able to come up with that others couldn't. I don't know about you, but I'm already hooked based on this trailer and all of its action!

Watch Prime Target only on Apple TV+ beginning on Wednesday, Jan. 22.