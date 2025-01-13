4 shows to watch on Netflix and streaming this week (Jan. 13-19)

The week ahead in television includes multiple new beginnings for fan-favorite shows, as well as a hit newcomer you won't want to miss. But there's also a particularly major ending this week, with a popular, fan-favorite sci-fi series concluding its most recent season. Make sure your watch lists are ready for the arrivals of some of the best shows January has to offer!

On top of the penultimate episode of The Sex Lives of College Girls season 3, the exciting release of Harley Quinn season 5, and the latest episode of The Pitt, all streaming on Max, it's going to be a busy week for binge-watchers on Netflix, Apple TV+, and Starz. An Emmy-nominated series returns on Apple TV+, as does a lovable coming-of-age rom-com series on Netflix.

Ready to find out what to watch this week? Here's the four biggest shows coming to streaming during the week of Jan. 13, 2025 that you have to check out, beginning with the new season of Severance.

Severance season 2 | Courtesy of Apple TV+

Severance season 2 premieres on Apple TV+

Welcome back to Lumon! After that absolutely game-changing season 1 finale, Severance season 2 kicks off on Jan. 17 to pick up the pieces... and our jaws off the floor. In the season finale, the MDR team came up with a plan to wake up their innies in the lives of their outies in order to figure out what Lumon's actually up to.

Helly learned that she's Helena Eagan, while Mark learned that his deceased wife Gemma is actually alive and works at Lumon. However, Milchick learns via Cobel what the team's up to and tackles Dylan to stop the overtime contingency. The team's sure to face some consequences for their rebellion, and the next steps begin on Jan. 17.

XO, Kitty. Anna Cathcart as Kitty Song Covey in episode 201 of XO, Kitty | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

XO, Kitty season 2 arrives on Netflix

Kitty and her friends are finally back after a longer than normal wait! The strike-delayed second season of Netflix's teen romantic comedy series XO, Kitty premieres in full on Thursday, Jan. 16, and there are so many exciting surprises in store for fans who have been anxiously awaiting new episodes. For starters, the To All the Boys I've Loved Before spinoff series welcomes the film trilogy's leading heartthrob Noah Centineo! Get ready for all the romance and drama!

Sam Heughan in The Couple Next Door | Courtesy: Starz

The Couple Next Door debuts on Starz

If you're an Outlander fan, listen up! This is a show you will love, and it stars Sam Heughan. Although The Couple Next Door aired in the UK back in November 2023, the six-episodes series is finally making its stateside premiere on Starz beginning on Friday, Jan. 17. The psychological thriller centers on two couples whose lives become intertwined in unexpected and complicated ways. This sexy thriller will definitely have viewers on the edge of their seat every single week!

Clare Perkins in "Silo," now streaming on Apple TV+. | Courtesy of Apple TV+

Silo season 2 ends on Apple TV+

All good things must come to an end, and that unfortunately includes Silo season 2. The hit dystopian sci-fi series concludes its acclaimed second season with the finale airing on Friday, Jan. 17, the same day as the Severance season 2 premiere. Talk about the best back-to-back feature ever! Luckily, Silo fans don't have to worry about the fate of the show, as Apple has already renewed Silo for two more seasons, with the fourth season being the final season. But that's still a way's away. For now, prepare for the season finale that's sure to be a real shock!