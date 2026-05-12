Prime Video just made a surprising early move about Reacher’s future

Reacher season 4 has yet to have a release date, but Prime Video has already made a decision on the future of this crime drama.

After three successful seasons, Reacher season 4 is due to arrive on Prime Video later in 2026. However, while not announcing a premiere date for that, Prime Video renewed Reacher for a fifth season on Monday, May 11, before the streamer's Upfronts presentatio.

Peter Friedlander, Head of Global Television at Amazon MGM Studios cited the show’s loyal audience as the reason for the early renewal.

“From Lee Child’s globally beloved novels to its standout on-screen adaptation, Reacher has evolved into a true powerhouse franchise. The series’ ability to combine high-octane action with compelling character storytelling continues to resonate with tens of millions of viewers around the world. We’re excited to move forward with a fifth season ahead of Season Four’s debut and to build on this incredible momentum.”

Alan Ritchson added his own confirmation in a fun video involving his dogs hogging the couch.

The series is based on the long-running novels by Lee Childs, which have already inspired two big-screen adaptations starring Tom Cruise. While box office successes, fans of the books criticized the casting of the diminutive Cruise as the hulking Jack Reacher.

The Amazon show solves that with the casting of Ritchson, who imbues the bulky, incredibly strong yet equally intelligent Jack Reacher, a former Army investigator who now wanders the country. Somehow, Reacher finds himself in trouble and uses his physical and military skills to take on the corrupt and powerful.

Season 4 will be based on the 13th book in Child’s series, Gone Tomorrow. That has Reacher meeting a stranger in a subway that leads to uncovering a conspiracy. Naturally, fans are curious as to season 5’s plot.

With thirty books in the overall saga (the 31st, Chain Reaction, is due out in October), there’s plenty of material for the fifth season to use. While each of the first four seasons was based on one novel, they did draw elements from others, such as flashbacks to Reacher’s army days. That makes it trickier to tell which novel they’ll pick to adapt.

The show hinted that the events of some books occurred between seasons. There’s also how some novels are set during Reacher’s army days, and a new season could be completely in the past as a sort of “Reacher Year One” showing how he trained to be this fighter.

Up in the air is the fate of Neagley, a spinoff series that has Maria Sten reprising her role of Reacher’s former Amy teammate turned ally, Frances Neagley. The series has Neagley working as a private eye in Chicago and investigating a friend’s death. The show is expected to debut over the summer, but there’s no specific date yet.

However the fifth season goes, fans will be happy to see this powerful hero returning for another year of excitement and continuing this surprising literary hit.

Reacher is now streaming on Prime Video.



