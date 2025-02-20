Reacher spinoff series gets the filming update fans have been awaiting

We've got an update on the upcoming Reacher spinoff, and it's one fans will be eager to see!

Reacher has become one of Prime Video's biggest hits. Adapting the Lee Child novels, the series stars Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher, a hulking ex-soldier who travels the country and gets into various scrapes.

Besides Ritchson, the one regular cast member of the show has been Maria Sten as Frances Neagley, Reacher's former Army colleague turned private contractor. The character is a bigger deal on the TV show than in the novels, including placed in storylines she didn't originally appear in.

Neagley is set to appear in Reacher's third season. However, she's also earned her own as-of-yet untitled spinoff, and speaking to Men's Journal, Sten revealed it's already begun filming!

"We start filming tomorrow. Literally tomorrow. We are stuck in a snowstorm at the moment, but we're going to just shoot right through it because that's what we do in this franchise."

This is a bold move for Prime Video and promises that the Neagley spinoff will be a different beast than Reacher.

What's coming for the Neagley spinoff?

Announced in late 2024, the spinoff will have Neagley return to her hometown of Chicago to look into a friend's murder.

"When she learns that a beloved friend from her past has been killed in a suspicious accident, she becomes hell-bent on justice. Using everything she's learned from Jack Reacher and her time as a member of the 110 Special Investigators, Neagley puts herself on a dangerous path to uncover a menacing evil."

It looks like Reacher season 3 will set up the spinoff with Reacher (going undercover to track a deadly group) reaching out to Neagley for information. Sten talked to TV Line about how Neagley won't be as much in the action, but her appearance sets up the spinoff.

"In a lot of ways she's separated from the action but putting her in [season 3] accomplishes a lot of things. This is a great way to set that up, that she is out there [in Chicago] living her own life, and at the same time she will assist Reacher when it's asked for. And even when it's not!"

Sten hinted a key part of the spinoff will be exploring her past, as even book readers don't know that much about her or what brought her to the army. It won't be as action-oriented as Reacher is, with Neagley relying more on her wits and detective skills but can hold her own in a fight.

"It's just whatever we've already established," Sten says. "We don't have [additional] source material for Neagley. What we're doing is brand new and original."

With filming just starting, it's likely that we won't see the spinoff until late 2025 at the earliest. However, this is a great first step to giving this popular Reacher character her own spotlight and expanding the universe of the books into a Prime Video franchise.

Reacher season 3 airs new episodes Thursdays on Prime Video.