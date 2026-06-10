Prime Video finally reveals when Hannah Waddingham's new action comedy will arrive

Prime Video just dropped the trailer and shared the premiere date for Hannah Waddingham's new comedy series, Ride or Die. The action comedy you didn't know you needed hits the streaming service this summer.

Per Amazon, all eight episodes of Ride or Die will drop on Prime Video on July 15, 2026.

The series is created by Tessa Coates, showrun by Matt Miller, and directed by Peyton Reed, all of whom executive-produce alongside stars Octavia Spencer and Waddingham, Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, Irene Yeung, Brian Clisham, and Stephanie Kluft.

Prime Video has found a niche with great mixes of action and comedy series. That’s coming up with Ride or Die, which teams up Emmy-winner Waddingham (Ted Lasso) with Oscar-winner Octavia Spencer (The Help) in what looks like a great romp.

The announcement came with a trailer that promises a perfect summer TV show with plenty of action, humor, and heart to win folks over!

What is Ride or Die about?

The trailer establishes that for twenty years, Debbie Claybourne (Octavia Spencer) and Judith Burton (Hannah Waddingham) have been best friends. The pair had bonded over the years with various ups and downs, and Debbie thought they had no secrets from each other.

That changes when they find themselves attacked by gunmen, with Judith showing incredible skills fighting them off. She reveals she’s actually an assassin-for-hire, albeit one who targets bad guys. It seems Debbie’s husband is a con man who ripped off an international crime ring, so they’re after her. Now, per the logline, the pair is on a wild road trip across Europe for answers and their own safety.

Here's the official synopsis of the series, via Prime Video:

“Ride or Die follows best friends Debbie Claybourne (Spencer) and Judith Burton (Waddingham) who thought they knew everything about each other, except Judith turns out to be an international assassin. When a mysterious figure emerges from Judith’s past and a hit goes horribly wrong, both of their worlds are turned upside down as they’re forced to go on the run together. It’s a race against time and a road trip across Europe, with law enforcement, highly trained assassins, and some very dangerous criminals at their heels.”

The trailer promises some great chemistry between the leads, with Waddingham showing serious action chops while Spencer is thrown by this insanity. There’s plenty of humor (Judith defends herself on being paid to kill as “if I did it for free, I’d be a serial killer.”) as Spencer gets to show her own stuff in a fight.

These two incredible actresses aren't exactly known for action movies. With the focus on their friendship amid all the lies and danger, Ride or Die has all the makings of Prime Video's show of the summer.

Ride or Die premieres Wednesday, July 15, on Prime Video.