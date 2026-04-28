Ted Lasso season 4 premiere date revealed in new trailer drop

Apple TV just shared the first official trailer for Ted Lasso season 4 and also confirmed the premiere date for the new season.

Ted Lasso season 4 premieres on Wednesday, Aug. 5, only on Apple TV. New episodes of the season will be released weekly on the streaming service through the season 4 finale on Oct. 7. There will be 10 episodes in the new season, though the runtimes of the episodes have yet to be confirmed.

Jason Sudeikis, who stars as Ted Lasso in the hit series, offered a message that sums up how needed the show is right now.

“As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to ‘look before we leap.’ In Season 4, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to LEAP BEFORE THEY LOOK, discovering that wherever they land, it’s exactly where they’re meant to be.”

Check out the trailer for Ted Lasso season 4 and release date announcement:

What is Ted Lasso season 4 about?

Per the logline, season 4 has Ted returning to London to coach a new team. The twist: It’s a women's soccer club. Ted is returning to AFC Richmond, but he won't be coaching the men's team, like he did for the first three seasons.

Here is the synopsis via Apple TV:

“Ted returns to Richmond, taking on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women’s football team. Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would.”

It looks like most of the rest of the old cast will be back, including Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, Juno Temple, Brendan Hunt, and Jeremy Swift.

We're also going to see a lot of new cast members, including Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsay, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern, and Grant Feely.

The trailer shows the same heart and humor fans of the show know so well. There are touches on the romantic tensions between Keely and Roy. We also see Ted’s wife and son cheering him on. Hannah gets cozy with Matthijs (Matteo van der Grijn).

Overall, it's quite a quick glance at the new season. It’s likely another trailer will reveal more as we get closer to the release date, but at least we know at last when Ted Lasso kicks off another year!

Apple TV has had plenty of top shows but in terms of awards and accolades, butTed Lasso is the streamer's most successful series. What sounded like a goofy premise based on some sketches became a huge hit that put Apple TV+ on the streaming map and earned numerous awards, including 61 Emmy nominations and wins for Outstanding Comedy Series, and stars Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein, and Hannah Waddingham.

Fans simply adored the series’ heart with Sudeikis in the title role of an American college football coach brought to lead a London-based British footballer (soccer to the U.S.) team. It appeared the show was done for good after its third season. However, it’s back and it looks to be as fun as ever!

Ted Lasso season 4 premieres on Wednesday Aug. 5, on Apple TV. Stay tuned for more news about the upcoming season.