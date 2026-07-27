Prime Video's Rose Hill series casts The Waterfront, Blank Space, and Broadway stars

If you have been loving Prime Video's page-to-screen romance adaptations for the past few years, prepare for your watch list to continue growing. Not only are The Summer I Turned Pretty movie, Off Campus season 2, and Every Year After season 2 on their way to Prime Video, but Elsie Silver's best-selling Rose Hill novels will soon hit our screens after the show's latest update.

After putting the series into development last summer, Prime Video officially gave the Rose Hill series adaptation the green light in May 2026. Shortly after getting the official series pickup, fans were ecstatic to finally learn who would be bringing the four main book characters to life. Along with an exciting announcement about production, the cast has now been announced.

Elsie Silver's Rose Hill series adaptation sets main cast

As revealed by Prime Video on July 27, the Rose Hill main cast has been set with The Waterfront and Animal Kingdom actor Jake Weary, model and Taylor Swift's "Blank Space" music video star Sean O'Pry, Under the Banner of Heaven and Sex/Life alum Hannah Galway, and Just in Time on Broadway star Sadie Dickerson. It's the perfect mix of familiar and fresh faces fans will love.

Here's the full Rose Hill cast breakdown:

Jake Weary as West Belmont

Sean O'Pry as Ford Grant Jr.

Hannah Galway as Rosie Belmont

Sadie Dickerson as Skylar Stone

Welcome to Rose Hill. The Prime Video series based on Elsie Silver’s bestselling romance saga is now in production. pic.twitter.com/jgvDmOipJ6 — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) July 27, 2026

Rose Hill is based on the series of books by Elsie Silver, including Wild Love, Wild Eyes, Wild Side, and Wild Card. The Prime Video series takes place in the titular town and centers on rancher West Belmont (Jake Weary) and his best friend Ford Grant Jr. (Sean O'Pry), a record label owner and billionaire. Their relationship soon becomes tested thanks to a long-time crush.

Ford has always had a crush on West's sister Rosie (Hannah Galway), but the romantic entanglements in the romantic family drama continue to be complicated when country singer Skylar Stone (Sadie Dickerson) arrives in the mountain town to stir the pot. While book readers know the events from the first novel, Prime Video hasn't shared a full synopsis of the series, thus still keeping some secrets.

Rose Hill filming update and predicted release window

Now that fans can finally put faces to names for the stories we have been loving for years, Prime Video also shared the thrilling news that production has now started on the first season. Filming on Rose Hill is expected to take place from the end of July 2026 through the end of October, meaning we won't be seeing the show premiere before the end of the year.

Being so, fans can expect Rose Hill to premiere sometime in 2027, likely in the summer or toward the beginning of fall. Prime Video has quite the packed page-to-screen slate being prepped for release next year, and that includes all of the aforementioned hit series and other proven and new hit original series. There's no doubt this will be one of the most highly anticipated new series.

Silver will act as an executive producer on the Rose Hill series, which counts Heidi Cole McAdams as writer, showrunner, and executive producer. There are plenty more familiar names on board behind the scenes, including director and executive producer Marc Webb and executive producers Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen, and James Seidman, and co-executive producer Annika Patton.