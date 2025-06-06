Amazon finds its next romantic drama series in Elsie Silver's Rose Hill books

If there’s one genre that many of us love, it’s romance. There’s just something beautiful about watching people fall in love and start their lives together, and that’s something Elsie Silver is able to gain with her Rose Hill series of books.

It’s not a surprise then that Amazon has decided to get the rights to adapt the books into its next romance show. With the success of the likes of Mia Culpa and Maxton Hall, it only makes sense that Amazon is looking for another romance for viewers to fall in love with.

There are currently 3 books in the Rose Hill series

As for right now, Silver has written three books in the Rose Hill series, Wild Love, Wild Eyes, and Wild Side. There is a fourth book in the works called Wild Cards, which is set to be published in September 2025, according to Variety.

However, rather than following the usual trend of book adaptations taking the name of the first book, the Amazon series is going to take the name of the series as a whole, Rose Hill. There is already an official synopsis for the new series, which is set in a small Rocky Mountains town where the lakes are crystal clear and the skies are wide open.

The synopsis is a little bit light for those who haven’t read the books, so you’ll certainly want to pick them up and meet the characters that we’ll see in the show.

Take a look at the full synopsis:

“Welcome to Rose Hill, a small town nestled in the Rocky Mountains, where crystal-clear lakes, iconic honky-tonks, and wide-open skies create the perfect backdrop for creativity, reinvention—and falling in love. In this warm, sexy, and heartfelt ensemble drama, both lifelong locals and big-city transplants discover that love is messiest when it’s real, and family is often the one you build.”

Elsie Silver book Signing At The Strand Bookstore | Santiago Felipe/GettyImages

When could Rose Hill come to Prime Video?

As of right now, Rose Hill is in development, and there is no writer currently attacked to the project. This isn’t unusual, as a lot of the time, books are optioned first.

What is unusual is that there isn’t a production team attached. We know that Amazon MGM Studios will be behind it, but there is usually another production team working, with a showrunner announced.

With all of this in mind, we’re probably not going to see Rose Hill within the next year or so. I’d go as far as saying as 2027 as a release year at the earliest.

This isn’t anything to worry about just yet, as Amazon has had a lot of success in developing books into TV over the years, and not just in the romance category. We’ve seen Reacher, Cross, and Jack Ryan all successfully adapted, and it offers some great hope for Rose Hill.