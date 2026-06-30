Prime Video sets September premiere date for new Reacher spinoff

Reacher season 4 is coming to Prime Video in August, and fans are excited to see the return of Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher, the hero of Lee Childs’ long-running book saga. The former Army veteran with a hulking build travels across America and soon becomes involved in helping others against ruthless criminals. Season 4 will just beginning of Prime Video's plans for the franchise this year, though.

Prime Video has confirmed that, following the season 4 finale of Reacher on September 16, we’ll get the entire first season of the spin-off Neagley. Maria Sten reprises her Reacher role as fan-favorite soldier-turned-investigator Frances Neagley. All eight episodes will drop at once, a difference from Reacher’s weekly schedule.

Prime Video also released some first-season images, which confirm Ritchson will appear as Reacher, although it’s unclear how big his role will be. It’s typical of a spin-off to have the star of the original series at least make a cameo to help the new show along, and it would make sense for Reacher to come by to help Neagley in her journey.

Alan Ritchson (Jack Reacher) in Reacher season 3 - Amazon Prime Video

While the main Reacher series adapts Childs’ books, Neagley will be an original story. It was created by Reacher executive producer and showrunner Nick Santora, who developed the mothership series based on Lee Child’s books, and by Nicholas Wootton. Santora and Wootton serve as executive producers and co-showrunners. Lee Child, Don Granger, Sam Hill, Adam Higgs, and Lisa Kussner also executive produce.

Per Prime Video’s description, “In the spinoff, Sten stars as Frances Neagley, a private investigator in Chicago and former military protégé of Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) in the Army’s 110th Special Investigations Unit. When she learns that a beloved friend from her past has been killed in a suspicious accident, she becomes hell-bent on justice. Using everything she’s learned from Jack Reacher and her time as a member of the 110 Special Investigators, Neagley puts herself on a dangerous path to uncover a menacing evil.”

The series co-stars Greyston Holt as Detective Hudson Riley, Adeline Rudolph as Renee Birdwhistle, Jasper Jones as Keno, Matthew Del Negro as Pierce Woodrow, and Damon Herriman as Lawrence Cole.

Sten has become a standout on Reacher as her Neagley is a nice contrast to Reacher. Rather than a hulking figure, she’s more inclined to use her intelligence to solve a problem. She also has her military skills backing her up, along with hidden depths. The spin-off is likely to focus on Neagley’s past, her connections to her family, and answer questions as to how she became such a top crime-solver.

This is the first expansion of the Reacher books, but likely not the last, so circle September for Neagley to get her own spotlight show alongside Reacher.

Neagley premieres Wednesday, September 16, on Prime Video.