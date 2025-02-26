Reacher spinoff reveals its official title, and it's exactly what we thought it would be

Where are all the Reacher fans? Its spinoff, which was given a series order back in October 2024 by Prime Video, has finally revealed its official title. Oh, but that's not all. There's even more exciting news. New casting additions have been announced! Keep reading for all the juicy details.

When the Reacher spinoff series was announced last year, it was confirmed that the show would focus on fan-favorite character Frances Neagley, Reacher's trusted confidante and long-time colleague. Danish actress Maria Sten was also announced to reprise the role.

Additionally, Nick Santora, the executive producer and showrunner of Reacher, teamed up with Nicholas Wootton (The Endgame, Stumptown) to develop the series. The pair had previously worked together on the crime drama Prison Break. Executive producers on the spinoff include Santora, Wootton, Lee Child, Don Granger, Sam Hill, Adam Higgs, Lisa Kussner, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Matt Thunell.

At the time of the spinoff's announcement, it was not given an official title. However, rumors suggested it would be called Neagley. Now, it's been confirmed that this is the spinoff's title. It’s a fitting choice, considering the original series is named after its lead character’s last name, and the spinoff is following suit.

Neagley will follow the Chicago-based private investigator as she embarks on a journey to uncover the truth behind her old friend's murder. Relying on the skills she gained from Jack Reacher and her experience with the 110th Special Investigations Unit, Neagley will stop at nothing to bring those responsible for her friend's death to justice.

Alan Ritchson, who plays Jack Reacher in Reacher, is reportedly expected to make a guest appearance in the series. We just learned of five new cast additions as well. Damon Herriman has been cast in the role of Lawrence Cole, Greyston Holt as Detective Hudson Riley, Matthew Del Negro as Pierce Woodrow, Adeline Rudolph as Renee, and Jasper Jones as Keno.

You might recognize all of these talented actors from their previous projects. Herriman is best known for starring in the neo-western crime series Justified. Holt, on the other hand, had a role in the teen drama Riverdale. Del Negro was most recently seen in the crime thriller series Mayor of Kingstown, playing the role of Will Breen. You might've watched Rudolph in the superhero horror film Hellboy: The Crooked Man or the short-lived Netflix horror series Resident Evil. Last but not least, Jones is known for his previous role as Dave in the dark comedy series To Die For.

The only other piece of information known about Neagley at the moment is that production is underway. The cameras officially started rolling on Feb. 18. Filming is reportedly expected to run through to June 2025. With a production schedule like this, we most likely won't see this spinoff until next year. But I guess we'll just have to wait and see.

Stay tuned to Show Snob for new updates on Neagley.