Prepare to scrub in: Netflix's new medical drama series has a release date and first-look images

Fresh off the success of Max's hit original medical drama procedural The Pitt, Netflix will next stop up to the plate with its first English-language medical procedural Pulse. While Max's breakout series follows a team of emergency room doctors throughout one 15-hour shift, Pulse takes a page out of Grey's Anatomy's book and finds the doctors mixing business with pleasure.

On Feb. 18, Netflix formally announced Pulse complete with a release date and first-look images of Willa Fitzgerald, Colin Woodell, Justina Machado and the rest of the cast in action. All 10 episodes of the first season will drop on Thursday, April 3 on Netflix. Unlike The Pitt, Pulse isn't a medical drama you will have to wait to watch weekly. We'll be able to binge the full season all at once.

If you're a fan of medical drama series and can't wait to watch the genre continue to takeover the streaming world but maybe don't know much about Pulse, we're sharing everything you need to know. From the synopsis to the cast to the first photos from the highly anticipated series, here's all the must-know details before scrubbing in with a new team of doctors this spring!

PULSE. (L-R) Jessy Yates as Harper and Willa Fitzgerald as Danny in Episode 108 of Pulse | Cr. Jeff Neumann/Netflix © 2024

Pulse on Netflix cast, synopsis, and images

Taking place in Miami, Florida, Pulse centers on a team of doctors in the city's busiest Level 1 Trauma Center at Maguire Medical Center in the midst of a hurricane's imminent threat. The chaos of the weather matches the chaos in the hospital as a new resident takes over as the chief when he's suspended. Now, there's an influx of trauma patients and a power imbalance, all while the new chief and the old chief navigate their romantic relationship.

There are already interesting character dynamics in play that will have you hooked before the show even premieres. Former flames learning to work together as one takes over the other's job? That's seemingly the ultimate lovers to enemies to we'll-see-what-happens story we could possibly imagine. But don't forget about the hurricane and the patients! It's not just about the romance.

Take a closer look at the official synopsis via Netflix's press release:

"As a hurricane barrels towards Miami’s busiest Level 1 Trauma Center, third-year resident Dr. Danny Simms (Willa Fitzgerald) is unexpectedly thrust into a promotion when beloved Chief Resident Dr. Xander Phillips (Colin Woodell) is suspended. Amid the worsening storm and an onslaught of trauma cases, the hospital goes into lockdown, and Danny and Phillips must find a way to work together - even as the bombshell details of a complicated and illicit romance between them begin to spill out. The rest of the ER is left to process the fallout of their relationship while balancing their own challenges, both personal and professional, as they work under the pressure of life-or-death stakes. Because for this tight-knit group of doctors, saving their patients’ lives is often less complicated than living their own."

There are plenty of familiar faces in the cast of Pulse to make up for the exciting new talents we will be meeting. You'll recognize Willa Fitzgerald, who plays one of the leads Dr. Danny Simms, from titles like Scream, Dare Me, Reacher, The Fall of the House of Usher, and Strange Darling. Colin Woodell plays her counterpart Dr. Xander Phillips, and you probably have seen Woodell in shows like Devious Maids, The Originals, Masters of Sex, The Purge, The Flight Attendant, and The Continental.

Other familiar faces in the cast include Jessie T. Usher, Jessica Rothe, Néstor Carbonell, and Justina Machado, the latter being the first cast member announced back in February 2024. Machado plays Dr. Natalie Cruz, the chair of surgery and medicine in charge of this team. On the small screen, Machado previously appeared in Six Feet Under, Netflix's One Day at a Time reboot, and Jane the Virgin. She's going to bring so much originality to a character archetype we know so well.

Here's a look at the full Pulse cast and who they play:

Willa Fitzgerald as Danielle "Danny" Simms

Colin Woodell as Xander Phillips

Jack Bannon as Tom Cole

Jessie T. Usher as Sam Elijah

Chelsea Muirhead as Sophie Chen

Daniela Nieves as Camila Perez

Jessy Yates as Harper

Justina Machado as Natalie Cruz

Santiago Segura as Gabriel Moreno

Jessica Rothe as Cass Himmelstein

Néstor Carbonell as Dr. Ruben Soriano

Arturo Del Puerto as Luis Dominguez

Ash Santos as Nia Washington

In addition to the release date, Netflix also unveiled a number of first-look images on Feb. 18, and they give us a glimpse into the fast-paced nature of the trauma center and allow some insight into the characters. For starters, there's a photo of Danny and Xander grinning and going in for a kiss, which inspires some big questions about the status of their relationship throughout the season.

The initial batch of first-look photos also showcases the team's fast-paced work saving lives, their bond as a group, and Danny's position as an advocate for the hospital, her team, and their patients. Again, let's not forget about the hurricane that's headed for Maguire Hospital. There's a lot of pressure on Danny, and it's going to make for a can't-miss binge-watch on April 3.

Check out more photos below!

Pulse. (L to R) Willa Fitzgerald as Danny and Colin Woodell as Phillips in Episode 107 of Pulse | Cr. Jeff Neumann/Netflix © 2024

PULSE. Justina Machado as Dr. Natalie Cruz in Episode 104 of Pulse | Cr. Jeff Neumann/Netflix © 2024

PULSE. Colin Woodell as Xander Phillips in Episode 110 of Pulse | Cr. Jeff Neumann/Netflix © 2024

PULSE. (L-R) Jessica Rothe as Cass Himmelstein, Jack Bannon as Dr. Tom Cole, Jessy Yates as Harper, Jessie T. Usher as Sam Elijah, and Willa Fitzgerald as Danny in Episode 101 of Pulse | Cr. ANNA KOORIS/Netflix © 2024

Pulse premieres Thursday, April 3 on Netflix.