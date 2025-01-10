Don't miss an episode of Max's medical drama The Pitt (Release schedule)

The Pitt has officially made its premiere on Max! The new medical drama from the team behind ER has been one of the most highly anticipated new series, and it's one of the first newbies out of the gate in 2025. The first season earned a 15-episode order with the first two episodes now streaming.

From creator R. Scott Gimmell and executive producer John Wells, both of whom worked on the landmark NBC medical drama ER, the series takes place in a Pittsburgh hospital as emergency room professionals undergo the real-time stresses of a busy workday saving lives. ER alum Noah Wyle stars as Dr. Michael "Robby" Rabinavitch, a dedicated doctor leading his team.

Diverting from the usual medical drama formula, The Pitt actually follows the doctors in real time. Each episode of the series tracks a single hour of a full day-long shift in the emergency room. As teased in the official trailer for the debut series, it's going to be an intense and fast-paced look into the lives, cases, and challenges of these doctors and nurses.

The first two episodes of The Pitt began streaming on Max beginning on Thursday, Jan. 9, with those episodes covering the first two shifts of the show's 15-hour workday. After clocking in for the first two episodes, viewers who have been instantly hooked will be looking for the release dates for the first season's remaining 13 episodes.

The Pitt release time and season 1 episode guide

If you're itching to watch the next episode of The Pitt on Max, another episode will hit your watch list soon. New episodes of the medical drama procedural are released weekly on Thursdays only on Max. As per Max's current schedule, there will only be one episode released each week from here on out. The premiere week is the only week to feature a two-episode drop.

As for what time you can start watching these new episodes each Thursday, The Pitt releases at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Max. The episodes won't be released first thing in the morning on Thursday as they would be on other platforms such as Netflix. However, the evening episode premiere times allow for viewers to watch right away, on Friday mornings, Friday nights, or even on the weekends.

As mentioned above, the first season of The Pitt will contain 15 episodes. The first two released on Jan. 9 and the remaining 13 will release weekly. Max has confirmed that the season will conclude with episode 15, the season finale, on Thursday, April 10. The season doesn't have any planned breaks and will air weekly, uninterrupted from premiere to finale. That's a real TV treat.

We shared the full release schedule for The Pitt season 1:

Episode 1: Thursday, Jan. 9

Episode 2: Thursday, Jan. 9

Episode 3: Thursday, Jan. 16

Episode 4: Thursday, Jan. 23

Episode 5: Thursday, Jan. 30

Episode 6: Thursday, Feb. 6

Episode 7: Thursday, Feb. 13

Episode 8: Thursday, Feb. 20

Episode 9: Thursday, Feb. 27

Episode 10: Thursday, March 6

Episode 11: Thursday, March 13

Episode 12: Thursday, March 20

Episode 13: Thursday, March 27

Episode 14: Thursday, April 3

Episode 15: Thursday, April 10

Maybe you're more of a binge-watcher and would prefer to watch multiple episodes at once rather than sticking to a week-by-week schedule. It's totally dealer's choice and up to each individual watcher. With a 15-episode order for season 1, The Pitt seems like the perfect show to save up a few episodes to binge-watch at one go. But you might be too invested to save it for a binge!

