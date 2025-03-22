Rachel Hilson and Josh Holloway go back to the '70s in Duster teaser (Release date!)

The '70s are a true gem of a time with memorable music, catchy clothing, and people with luscious locks! Well, a new Max series is taking us all back to the wonderful time. There really is no better time period to set a show in. Get ready for Duster, starring Rachel Hilson and Josh Holloway. Max has released when we can expect the series, and provided a first-look video to get us ready for all the action to come.

Duster premieres Thursday, May 15, 2025 with one episode on Max. Interestingly enough even though it's a streaming original, and won't air on HBO first for example, there's a set release time to tune in each week. Be sure to set your alarms to 9 p.m. ET on Thursdays to tune in. After premiere day, the schedule will continue streaming one new episode until the finale on Thursday, July 3, 2025.

The drama is definitely in good hands as J.J. Abrams, best known for Star Wars, Star Trek, the series Lost, and Mission: Impossible movies, is co-creator on this project with LaToya Morgan. The two also wrote some of the episodes in the season. Ready to learn more on what it's all about? Check out the teaser trailer below!

As seen in the teaser, Hilson takes on the role of newly recruited FBI Agent Nina who's trying to work with Holloway's character, Jim, to take down a crime operation. But the catch is that Jim is the "gutsy getaway driver" for them, and it's his crime family, per the synopsis. How deep do his loyalties run to them? I mean, he's seen telling who seems to be the boss about Nina. Who's he playing? Is he playing anyone?

We can't wait to find out! I like how the show definitely has that classic action movie vibe going, and that freeze frame at the end of the trailer with Nina and Jim, then the title of the series coming up, was the perfect touch. I feel like the drama is a bit different from what Max ususally goes for, but if they're taking a chance on expanding their content, I'm here for it.

Along with Wilson and Holloway, the show stars Keith David as Ezra, Sydney Elisabeth as Genesis, Greg Grunberg as Abbott, Camille Guaty as Izzy, Asivak Koostachin as Awan, Adriana Aluna Martinez as Luna, Benjamin Charles Watson as Royce.

Duster premieres Thursday, May 15, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET on Max.