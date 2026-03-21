Ranking every Harlan Coben show on Netflix from worst to best

Since striking a deal with Netflix in 2019, acclaimed American author Harlan Coben has been attached to a dozen shows as a producer for the world's most popular streaming service.

Themes of love and grief are often at the forefront of Harlan Coben's thrillers, most of which were well received by pundits of the industry. It's easy to see why, even if some are clearly better than others. Which series is the best of the best? Let's take a look!

12. Gone for Good

Here with Gone for Good, the partnership between Netflix and Harlan Coben expanded to French-language productions. This remains among the lesser-known shows of the bunch, and unfortunately for its dedicated cast and crew, it's also held in much lower regard by fans of the Coben universe.

It revolves around Guillaume, a man whose girlfriend goes missing ten years after he lost the two people he loved the most. Themes are clear off the bat—they're fully fleshed out by the end—and while the show features fine performances from an all-French cast, Gone for Good was something of a letdown compared to most of its counterparts.

Hold Tight Season 1 - Photo Credits: Netflix

11. Hold Tight

While not the most famous series to be featured on this list, Hold Tight was generally seen by critics as another solid outing for the Harlan Coben universe. It's the first of a couple Polish productions to be mentioned on the list, based on Harlan's novel of the same name that was published in 2008.

Some hard-hitting moments in Hold Tight will make it a memorable adventure, meaning plenty of fans will find value in its narrative. It's not the worst of Harlan Coben's bunch, but at the same time, it's definitely not the best.

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10. Just One Look

With an intriguing inciting incident, Just One Look will captivate audiences from its pilot, and thanks to a wonderful array of literary devices utilized by Harlan Coben, this particular show will hold the viewer's attention until the grand finale.

The aforementioned inciting incident is centered on a photograph that gets delivered to Greta, revealing her husband's been kidnapped. Thrills unfold from there, with Just One Look featuring a masterclass performance from actress Maria Debska. The show is worth a watch if not for her efforts alone.

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9. Missing You

Four shows for Netflix were produced by Harlan Coben in 2025, starting with one called Missing You, as it's comprised of five total episodes. The first one finds Detective Kat Donovan working on a case while also matching with her ex-boyfriend Josh on a dating app.

At the same time, she's haunted by the murder of her father, all of these plot points resulting in a somewhat convoluted adventure that can never quite find its footing. Quite a shame, but of course, Missing You is still a fine show for thriller fans, and in particular for those who love the Coben universe.

Caught. Atrapados S1. Soledad Villamil as Ema in Atrapados S1. Cr. Cleo Bouza / Netflix ©2025

8. Caught

Shifting to Argentina, the six-part series Caught revolves around a reporter whose name is Ema Garay. She specializes in the exposing of predators, and to kick off the plot, she begins investigating the disappearance of a sixteen-year-old girl.

Even more so than some of the previous shows, Caught remains rather unknown for international audiences. It's an Argentine production, and it stars one of that country's greatest performers in Soledad Villamil. She's one of many notable performers in this underrated show.

Fool Me Once. Cr: Netflix.

7. Fool Me Once

Themes and storytelling devices that are featured in several other Harlan Coben shows can be found in Fool Me Once, along with a couple of familiar faces appearing among the cast. That includes Richard Armitage, a famous English actor who appears in Fool Me Once as a character known as Joe.

He's the Burkett family patriarch, kicking off the plot by revealing himself to his wife after she believed him to be murdered. Thrills unfold over the following seven episodes, and while fans weren't as high on Fool Me Once compared to their critical counterparts, this still remains an impressive show among the massive Harlan Coben catalogue.

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6. Run Away

Rather divisive, Run Away managed to resonate with critics in early 2026, but at the same time, it fell a bit flat from the perspective of the fans. Even then, everyone agreed that James Nesbitt shined as protagonist Simon Greene, an investment banker who encounters a series of shocking events while searching for his drug-addicted daughter, Paige, who recently ran away from home.

Showing up as Paige is underrated actress Ellie de Lange, while also appearing in Run Away are Alfred Enoch and Minnie Driver. As per usual with Coben adaptations, everyone shows up valiantly in an overall thrilling plot, even if the show wasn't exactly a runaway from the perspective of fans.

Michael C. Hall as Tom Delaney in Safe

5. Safe

Playing the lead in Safe is famous performer Michael C. Hall, one of the masters of television. He, of course, played the titular character in Dexter, and before then, Michael C. Hall was in sixty-three episodes of the drama Six Feet Under. Impressive resume, and while not nearly as famous, Safe is right up there as one of the best overall shows of Hall's entire career.

He plays a surgeon named Tom Delaney, whose wife died of cancer one year prior to the events of the show. The lead character is thus left to care for his two teenage daughters, but soon into the plot, one of them winds up missing. Character dynamics render this plot all the more compelling, with Safe being considered by fans and critics alike as one of the finest Coben shows ever.

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4. The Woods

Just the second Polish-language show that Netflix ever produced, The Woods has held up rather well over the past five years. It takes place over two stretches in time: 1994 and 2019, both of which featured killings in the Polish city of Warsaw. Linked to both sets of murders is protagonist Pawel Kopinski, the adult version of whom is played by Grzegorz Damiecki.

With awe-inspiring music and wonderful shot value, The Woods shows from its opening scene to be a high-quality piece of filmmaking. Not too popular, but don't let its dearth of name value distract from how The Woods remains a top-notch Netflix exclusive and one of the finest adaptations of Harlan Coben's work.

Stay Close - Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2021DSC_7002.nef

3. Stay Close

Becoming a recurring name for this list is British performer Richard Armitage, who was previously mentioned through his supporting Fool Me Once performance. He plays a photographer named Ray here in Stay Close, which stars Cush Jumbo as a multidimensional protagonist.

There's also Michael Broome as he's played by James Nesbitt, all of these characters traversing individual plot points that eventually intersect. Everything's well balanced until the grand finale, resulting in eight-episodes of sheer thrills and shocking twists. Without a doubt, Stay Close is up there as a preeminent adaptation of author Harlan Coben.

Richard Armitage as Adam Price and Hannah John-Kamen as The Stranger in The Stranger

2. The Stranger

Beginning the partnership between Netflix and Harlan Coben was a series called The Stranger, based off the author's 2015 novel of the same name. It stars Richard Armitage as a man who looks for his wife, whom he recently confronted about her recently faking a pregnancy. Compelling plot off the bat, and one that continues to resonate from every perspective of storytelling.

Several memorable characters materialize in the plot, none more prominent than the titular stranger as she's played by Hannah John-Kamen. That talented English actress shares a wonderful on-screen rapport with the likes of Richard Armitage, their performances rivaling the quality of Harlan Coben's plot in a show that's still a staple of the exclusive Netflix catalogue.

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1. The Innocent

Widely acclaimed, The Innocent stands tall as a preeminent series for the streaming service in general, a masterclass in suspense with virtuoso performances across the board from its underrated cast. International fans aren't likely to know the names of these talented Spanish performers, but make no mistake: they're masters of the craft, and that's shown within The Innocent.

An incident from Mateo Vidal's past comes to haunt him and his wife, Olivia, these characters being played by Mario Casas and Aura Garrido, respectively. Both of those performers are well known in Spain for their many television efforts, few of which impress like those they give in The Innocent.