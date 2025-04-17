Ransom Canyon on Netflix pays tribute to Lori Romero: Dedication explained

Netflix's new modern Western romantic drama series Ransom Canyon made its premiere on April 17, and fans were surely thrilled to tune into the new series and see what's in store for the characters brought to life by Josh Duhamel, Minka Kelly, and the whole ensemble cast. The series, which is based on the book series by Jodi Thomas, centers on three ranching families whose battles over land and legacy have wide-ranging impact, leading to the season ending on a somber note.

But it's not just the storylines that had the show concluding with a touch of bittersweetness. After the season finale fades to black and before the credits start rolling, the season concludes with a dedication: "In loving memory of Lori Romero." The dedication honors a member of the Ransom Canyon family that tragically passed away following the season's production, but fans might be wondering if Romero worked behind the scenes or in front of the camera.

On Feb. 3, the IATSE chapter in New Mexico announced the passing of hair and makeup artist Lori Romero, who passed away on Jan. 1, 2025 at 61 years old. Romero worked on a number of film and television productions, especially those that shot in the Albuquerque area like Ransom Canyon. In the union's announcement of her passing, they mentioned that Romero had been a member of IATSE for nine years and brought her "talent and passion" to every set she worked on.

In the comments of the Instagram post, someone who knew and likely worked with Romero shared their condolences: "She was such a sweetheart, I’m really going to miss her." Romero's previous hair and makeup work included productions like The Harder They Fall, Deadly Illusions, T@gged, The Best Man, End of the Road, Finch, The Marksman, and the upcoming film Coyote vs. Acme.

According to Romero's obituary, she passed away unexpectedly and is survived by her son, sister, and many loved ones who will miss her very much. Both her obituary and IATSE's dedication note Romero's big heart and infectious laugh that surely helped bring levity to the Ransom Canyon set on days where the cast were telling difficult stories about grief and loss.

While Romero didn't work on Ransom Canyon as a cast member, writer, director, or producer, her work and impact on the series can't be minimized. You can see her unique talents through watching the cast members shine in their scenes. Without Romero's talent, some of these characters wouldn't be able to leap off the screen and steal our hearts in the same way. She made them feel good and confident.

As fans binge-watch Ransom Canyon on Netflix and see Romero's talent on screen through the cast members and their characters, our thoughts are with Romero's family, friends, colleagues, and all those who knew and loved her and whose personal and professional lives were definitely made better by having Romero by their side.

