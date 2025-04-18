Ransom Canyon pulled off a very cute cameo (and you probably didn't realize it)

Warning: This post contains minor spoilers from Ransom Canyon on Netflix.

If you have already started binge-watching Netflix's new Western romantic drama series Ransom Canyon and made it to episode 9, then you probably spotted someone who looked familiar. Yes, we know that the ensembale cast is filled with actors we've known and loved for years, including stars Josh Duhamel, Minka Kelly, and James Brolin. But did you catch the show's super-fun and super-cute cameo?

Yes, in Ransom Canyon season 1 episode 9, that was Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds playing Staten's biggest buyer Billy Brinks. In addition to being the lead singer of the chart-topping popular American rock band, Reynolds also happens to be the real-life boyfriend of Ransom Canyon star Minka Kelly. The talented pair have been in a relationship since 2022.

Reynolds' cameo in Ransom Canyon is particularly clever for the way that it happens in episode 9. Billy attends the town pep rally and gets a sales pitch from Davis (Eoin Macken), who's attempting to steal the buyer away from Staten (Josh Duhamel) to get back at him. When Staten arrives, Billy's sitting right in between them. It's a funny visual that Kelly's real-life partner is sitting between her on-screen love interests.

RANSOM CANYON. (L to R) Eoin Macken as Davis and Josh Duhamel as Staten in Episode 106 of Ransom Canyon | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

While Reynolds makes a charming appearance in the series, his first-ever acting role, his talents behind the scenes were also crucial. Kelly credits her musician boyfriend with helping her learn to play the piano, since her character Quinn is a trained concert pianist. The actress also had a piano tutor helping teach her the craft, but Kelly said Reynolds "knows how my brain works" and aided in continuing the tutor's lessons at home.

In an interview with People, Kelly called Reynolds a "good sport" for his cameo role, and Duhamel revealed Reynolds was nervous but that the "amazingly talented dude" aced his scene. Oddly enough, Reynolds' cameo in episode 9 wasn't the only real-life partner who made a cameo in Ransom Canyon. Duhamel revealed this his wife, Audra Marí, had a scene in the series that was ultimately cut. It's still wonderful to hear that a show about family made their set a real family affair!

Apparently, Marí played Davis' girlfriend in a party scene (possibly Randall's birthday party in the first episode?), but the character was later cut from the scene altogether. According to Duhamel, he and his wife realized that her cameo ended up on the cutting room floor when they watched the episode together. Duhamel joked that it's a "cold business," and Kelly playfully joined in saying, "Oh, we gotta pay our dues. We've all been left on the cutting floor."

Duhamel, who's currently 52 years old, married Marí, who's 31 years old, back in 2022. They welcomed their first son together in January 2024. The actor was previously married to singer Fergie, and they have one son born in 2013. Kelly, who's 44 years old, began dating Reynolds, who's 37 years old, in 2022. Reynolds was previously married to singer Aja Volkman, with whom he shares four children. Kelly has previously been linked to Chris Evans, Derek Jeter, and Trevor Noah.

Watch Ransom Canyon only on Netflix.