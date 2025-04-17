Ransom Canyon season 1 episode 3 recap: Trouble can be fun sometimes

This post contains spoilers from Ransom Canyon season 1 episode 3 from this point forward.

Following the bombshell Yancy dropped in episode 2, we learn a little bit more about him in the opening flashback of Ransom Canyon season 1 episode 3. He's in jail for an undisclosed reason and gets into a fight with a fellow inmate named Freddie (Kenneth Miller). Later, Davis visits him in jail, and Yancy reveals his Lincoln's son. Yancy makes a deal with Davis: Get him out of jail and he'll convince Cap to yield to the pipeline or he'll "take it from him." It's a bit ominous but Davis agrees.

In the present tense, Gracie's prepares for their grand reopening party, and Ellie called Staten to fix their cooler. Once again, Staten and Quinn have an awkward encounter post-fundraiser. They make no inroads in reconciling before Staten's dad shows up. Before the party, Quinn goes horseback riding with her sister Angie (Glazier), who advises her to stop "pining" after Staten and consider a future with Davis.

While at the hardware store, Yancy notices that Freddie and his other enemy from jail have come to town. His past is closing in on him! He runs this information past Davis as a warning since Freddie can blow his cover. Remember, he's not really "Yancy Grey." Davis instructs Yancy to plant a different license plate on Freddie's truck and call the cops. Yancy cuts his hand on the license plate, and Ellie, a former nurse, stitches him up.

RANSOM CANYON. (L to R) Minka Kelly as Quinn and Josh Duhamel as Staten in Episode 103 of Ransom Canyon | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Davis makes a bold decision about Reid

It's a packed house for the Gracie's grand reopening party, but Quinn's still caught between Staten and Davis. Staten's dad further confuses her by telling her that Staten has always loved her. Meanwhile, Staten bugs Sheriff Brigman about his lead on the car part, but the sheriff isn't willing to follow through. He believes that it's nothing and that Staten's just chasing ghosts to make himself feel better.

Staten and Quinn dance during the musical performance, and Staten tries to talk. Quinn insists they don't and puts her head against his chest. Davis interrupts their dance and picks an argument with Staten, who bites back about Reid not telling the truth about what happened at the ghost house. Reid finally admits to his dad that he was lying. The whole display doesn't endear Quinn to Staten very much. She also realizes that he didn't actually gift her the whiskey like his dad said.

Following the tense conversation, Staten confronts his dad, who basically admits to doing whatever he can to put the pipeline in place. Yancy runs late to the party, but before he can enter, Freddie pulls him aside. Unfortunately for Ellie, who had been watching the door for Yancy's arrival all night, he misses the entire party because of Freddie. Back at home, there's a knock at Staten's door. He assumes it's his dad, but it's Reid. Davis kicked him out.

RANSOM CANYON. (L to R) Eoin Macken as Davis and Andrew Liner as Reid in Episode 103 of Ransom Canyon | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Notes from the ranch:

Lauren's dad seems to believe that her mother will be back, but Lauren doesn't agree. He lies to worried acquaintances that Margaret's just visiting her sister. Lauren's dad blames her for her mother leaving.

Quinn continues to ignore phone calls from Katherine Bullock (Kate Burton), who finally drops by Gracie's while traveling through Texas to make the formal offer for an audition to Quinn. She gives Quinn six weeks to consider the offer. (There are seven more episodes, if you're keeping track.)

Reid speaks to the local news about his heroism thanks to his dad, and he feels really guilty. Lauren asks Lucas to keep quiet about the truth.

Lucas' brother Kit went missing after their fight. He returns out of the blue, having done something illegal to score some cash for groceries. During the party, Kit gets into a physical fight with Sheriff Brigman.

After their families create a scene at the party, Lucas and Lauren almost get back together, but Lucas doesn't want to be her secret. He initially turns her down before chasing after her and kissing her.

Watch Ransom Canyon only on Netflix.