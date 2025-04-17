Ransom Canyon season 1 episode 4 recap: The ever mysterious Yancy Grey

This post contains spoilers from Ransom Canyon season 1 episode 4 from this point forward.

The fireworks sure went off during the grand reopening party in episode 3, but there's still trouble to come in Ransom Canyon season 1 episode 4 as someone mysteriously cuts Staten's fence in the middle of the night and sets his cattle free. Quinn finds one of his cows in her barn eating all of her lavender. When he arrives to tie up the cow, they once again argue. They can't help but grind each other's gears.

Davis denies cutting Staten's fence, but their argument turns into another fight about Quinn and then Staten pressing him about Reid. Since it's all hands on deck to secure the cattle that have gone missing, Staten calls in Lucas and Reid to help in the efforts. (More about that below.) Finally, Staten gets some good news when Sheriff Brigman agrees to follow the lead on the car to the chop shop.

Meanwhile, Davis continues to stress about the pipeline deadline, and the pressure is on. He asks for two more weeks to convince Cap and Staten, but the board wants to break ground very soon. They're going to send someone else in to close the deal, but if no deal can be struck, it all goes away and Davis is in a real financial pickle.

RANSOM CANYON. (L to R) Minka Kelly as Quinn and Eoin Macken as Davis in Episode 104 of Ransom Canyon | Cr. Anna Kooris/Netflix © 2024

Yancy's past catches up to him

Yancy tries to apologizes to Ellie, but Freddie and his buddy already talked to her before he could. They claimed a much more innocent story for Yancy. She's still mad though. Freddie threatens Yancy to reveal his true identity if he doesn't cut him in on his "scheme." Ellie later picks up on the fact that Freddie isn't really his friend. She wants to know more about Yancy and "who he really is."

He starts to open up to her, revealing that he was first raised by his mother because his dad died before he was born. He went in and out of the foster system before landing in juvie and getting his act together. That's exactly what she wanted to hear from him.

When Quinn offers her perspective on the situation with Reid to Davis, he barks back at her about telling him how to parent his kid. She's more calm and centered than she should have been in that situation because... ooof. Davis later brings Quinn an apology New York-style pizza and a bottle of wine. They have a vulnerable talk that clears the air, including the reveal that Davis' ranch is failing and that's why he's pushing the pipeline. She opens up about he offer in New York. After they kiss goodbye, Quinn pulls Davis back inside.

Annoyed with Reid's mess everywhere in his office, Staten packs up all of Reid's things and allows him to stay in Randall's bedroom. Ellie takes out Yancy's stitches in his hand and learns a bit more about his other scars, including the one on his rib he got from riding a bull. The ever mysterious Yancy Grey strikes again. When Ellie leaves, Yancy learns that Cap bought an angus from Freddie. Yancy warns them to stay away from Cap and offers them $20k, which he plans to win in a rodeo competition, to leave town.

RANSOM CANYON. (L to R) Andrew Liner as Reid and Garrett Wareing as Lucas in Episode 104 of Ransom Canyon | Cr. Anna Kooris/Netflix © 2024

Notes from the ranch:

Lauren and Lucas begin their secret relationship with a date out in the woods. She's a talented artist and draws his portrait. Lauren also receives an apology from her father.

Reid struggles at first on the cattle rescue mission, which leads to him and Lucas coming to physical blows in a mud pit. The situation makes them laugh and they come to an unexpected truce over beers. A new friendship emerges.

Brigman checks up on the car and hears that if it went through that shop, it wasn't for anything good. He pays a visit to the chop shop and takes home surveillance video from their security camera. When he watches the video, he sees Reid getting out of the blue truck.

