Ransom Canyon season 1 episode 5 recap: Secrets are revealed at the rodeo

This post contains spoilers from Ransom Canyon season 1 episode 5 from this point forward.

After Quinn pulls Davis back inside her house in episode 4, Ransom Canyon season 1 episode 5 opens with the couple lying by the fire. Davis suggests going to New York, where she can perform for her audition, but she wants to leave that part of her life in the past.

Well, they're about to get a real unexpected reminder about the past. In the morning, Davis' ex-wife Paula Jo (Meta Golding), naked and planning to join Davis in the shower, walks in on Quinn in the shower. Yikes! Paula Jo now has a seat on the Austin Water & Power board and she's arrived to twist some arms about the pipeline and save the ranch.

Meanwhile, Quinn worries that Davis and Paula Jo still have something going on in their relationship, but Ellie says she has nothing to worry about in spite of Yancy's perspective. Paula Jo visits Staten to entice him with a new offer, but he doesn't bend. Oh and surprise: They slept together once upon a time.

RANSOM CANYON. (L to R) Meta Golding as Paula Jo and James Brolin as Cap in Episode 105 of Ransom Canyon | Cr. Anna Kooris/Netflix © 2024

Staten and Quinn's love triangle expands

Yancy competes in the all-around bull riding competition to make Freddie his $20K and send him out of town. Freddie threatens to reveal his real identity if he doesn't get the money. Kai catches onto the fact that Yancy could be up to no good with Freddie and his friend (whose name either isn't revealed or just isn't worth remembering).

After Yancy's first run on the bull, he and Ellie kiss for the first time. Kai tries to look out for her. Is there a bit of jealousy going on, or is he just being a friend? Paula Jo makes Cap the next victim of her powers of persuasion to try to convince him to sell his ranch. Staten puts an end to her appeal.

Quinn asks Davis about Paula Jo, and he's adamant that there's nothing going on between them. They kiss, and Staten isn't thrilled to see that in front of him. Later that night at the rodeo, Freddie approaches Yancy and threatens him with Ellie to throw the competition so they can change their bet and make more money.

Staten talks to Quinn during the rodeo about feeling love for her during Randall's birthday party. She's mad that he couldn't vocalize that at the time. He asks her not to be with Davis, to be with him. She says it's too late, but he disagrees. Will they ever be on the same page? Probably not now that Staten gave into temptation and slept with Paula Jo!

When Yancy doesn't let go after six seconds, he wins the competition and his $20K prize. Freddie doubles what he owes him, but Cap gets him and his friend arrested for the cow sale in the previous episode. Cap's proud of Yancy, and so is Ellie. Before Freddie's hauled off, he mouths off to Ellie and warns that she doesn't even know his real name.

RANSOM CANYON. (L to R) Andrew Liner as Reid, Garrett Wareing as Lucas, and Nico Guardado as Tim in Episode 105 of Ransom Canyon | Cr. Anna Kooris/Netflix © 2024

Notes from the ranch:

Sheriff Brigman shows Kai the footage of Reid and Tim and does more digging. Brigman asks Tim about the truck and then walks in on Tim confronting Reid about it at the rodeo. He asks where they were the night of the accident and they lie. It's closing in on them.

Brigman isn't the only one noticing something off between Reid and Tim. Lucas also spots them having a tense conversation.

Lauren finds it weird that Lucas is friends with Reid while she's still pretending to date him to appease her dad. During the rodeo, Lauren officially breaks up with Reid. He immediately punches Lucas in the face.

Watch Ransom Canyon only on Netflix.