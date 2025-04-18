Ransom Canyon season 1 episode 7 recap: The calm before the storm

This post contains spoilers from Ransom Canyon season 1 episode 7 from this point forward.

Following the dramatic revelations in episode 6, it's no wonder that all of these secrets form a serious tornado that's headed right for Ransom Canyon. After the discovery of the truck in the lake, Staten's ready for the police to find the owner, but any identifiers have been scrubbed and the car has been underwater for over a year. He's begging Brigman for more info, and he concedes that he has a lead... but he doesn't reveal it's Reid.

Ellie gives Yancy the cold shoulder, but he isn't sure what she's mad about. When Quinn can't find her dog Biscuit, Staten brings her back after finding her wandering the ranch. He also warns that there's a storm coming. Back at Gracie's Sheriff Brigman meets with Davis and Reid to ask about where Reid was the night Randall died. Reid remembers shooting bottles in the field with Tim while they waited for Randall, but he tells Brigman they left.

Unfortunately, Brigman doesn't stop. He asks why Reid previously told him that he was with Lauren that night. Davis tries to call the whole thing off before Brigman reveals he has Reid on security footage at a chop shop with the truck that was pulled out of the lake. Perhaps saving Reid's butt, the tornado warning hits everyone's phones at the same time and it's crunch time to prepare for the storm and hunker down.

A tornado hits Ransom Canyon and dusts up drama

Everyone at Gracie's bands together to put safety measures in place. Yancy tries to talk to Ellie, and she pushes him away before revealing what she learned from Freddie: He worked on a horse farm in Tennessee for four years before spending three more in prison for stealing from the woman he worked for. She calls him scum and accuses him of pulling a job on his own grandfather. He doesn't deny anything and that confirms to her that he's Cap's grandson. She hasn't told Cap and tells him to leave and never come back after the storm passes or she will tell Cap.

Yancy confers with Davis about Ellie knowing everything about his past, but Davis is only concerned if his part in all of this has been discovered. She doesn't know, and Davis agrees that Yancy needs to leave. Cap stresses about Ruth, and Davis tells him that he should sell and take his wife to Florida. Well, that doesn't work. They learn Cap doesn't have a will, so his ranch would be up for grabs (or Yancy's). They also later realize Cap left during the storm to get to Ruth. Yancy runs after him and helps save everyone at the retirement home. Ellie gives him an appreciative hug.

Staten and Quinn are stuck together at Quinn's house and being forced into close quarters allows them to really have it out. She's hurt about what he's said to her versus his actions. When they shelter in the basement, their conversation continues to grievances, apologies, memories, and decisions. She knows Davis isn't right for her, but is Staten? The fear of the storm, the closeness, the history... It all adds up to Staten and Quinn giving into the moment and having sex. Davis drops by when the storm passes, and it couldn't be more awkward.

The flashbacks to the night Randall died find Reid and Tim picking up the truck from Bandera, and Reid knowing a place to dump it. When confronted by Lucas, Reid admits that he didn't kill Randall. After the storm, Reid approaches Brigman to reveal what happened. Finally, we learn who called Reid at the site of Randall's accident to call in a favor: Lucas' brother and Lauren's tornado hero Kit!

Notes from the ranch:

While Lauren and Lucas talk about the situation with Reid and the truck, Kit insists that they leave it alone. Lauren lands the waitressing job at Gracie's but left her phone at Lucas' during the storm. He goes to find her at Gracie's, but she returns back to his house.

Lauren attempts to drive to the school for shelter, but on her way out, a tree falls into her car. Kit helps her when she's trapped in the car and sprains her ankle. He helps triage her injuries. He's well-versed in first aid since he was physically abused as a child. Lauren sees Kit in a new light.

A song on the radio gives Staten and Quinn a memory of prom, which includes a flashback. The flashback includes younger versions of them as well as Staten's wife Amalah, who is played by Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's daughter Ava Phillippe.

