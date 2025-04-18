Ransom Canyon season 1 episode 6 recap: Lucas makes a shocking discovery

This post contains spoilers from Ransom Canyon season 1 episode 6 from this point forward.

The rodeo revealed a lot of secrets, but Ransom Canyon season 1 episode 6 barrels on forward with plenty more secrets to tell. In the opening sequence, someone ran out of the blue pickup truck to look at Randall dead in his overturned car. We don't know exactly who it is just yet, but the answer's sure to deliver some shocks.

Now that he can keep his rodeo earnings, Yancy looks to buy a new tractor for Cap and his ranch. Paula Jo's also looking to get what she wants in another way when she asks Quinn to close Gracie's to the public for a private happy hour she's throwing. There's those strings, Quinn! She doesn't stop there. Paula Jo also throws sleeping with Staten at the rodeo in her face.

Right after the big reveal, Davis and Staten walk into Gracie's to have a meeting with Paula Jo. To say it's awkward for Quinn would be the understatement of the century. They discuss the situation with Reid, but Davis says something severely out of pocket about Randall, and their conversation (and possibly relationship) comes to an end.

Letting curiosity get the best of her, Ellie drives past the assisted living facility and spots Yancy walking in. She talks to Kai about it, who realizes that a nurse at the facility told him that Ruth Fuller has been spending time with her grandson. They put two and two together that it's Yancy and he's up to something nefarious.

RANSOM CANYON. (L to R) Minka Kelly as Quinn and Meta Golding as Paula Jo in Episode 106 of Ransom Canyon | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Paula Jo's power move and the blue truck returns

Fired up from his encounter with Davis and Paula Jo, Staten notices a blue pickup truck with a missing front panel and asks the man snapping pictures what happened. He has an alibi in Marfa, but when he calls Staten "Walker Texas Ranger," his anger gets the best of him. Quinn bails him out of jail after he assaults the man.

Ellie snoops around Yancy's things in his room and finds a box of keepsakes, which includes a Polaroid picture of his mother. She quickly hides the box and acts innocent when he walks in. The heat of the moment gets the best of them and they have sex. After, she asks about the nursing home and he admits to visiting Ruth out of empathy. He promises to be an open book and make her lasagna during a date the next night.

Davis isn't thrilled that Quinn bailed Staten out of jail, and she's not pleased with his reaction. When Davis learns about the situation with Cap being swindled with Staten's stolen cattle, he confronts Yancy about his backup plan, which is stealing the ranch from Cap. He guilts him with a story of Cap turning away Yancy's pregnancy mother when she asked for help.

Paula Jo has her meeting with the city councilman and the Texas Water Development board member at Gracie's and she demands they order salination tests on Staten's wells. She also pushes the councilman to call a vote to end grandfathered wells in the county, forcing Staten to retrofit his wells and costing him millions, thus pushing him into the pipeline deal.

Obviously, Quinn knows what Paula Jo was up to at Gracie's, and she threatens to tell Staten. Well, Paula Jo threatens right back about losing her liquor license. During a party by the shore, Lauren and Lucas escape to a secluded area. Lucas skinny dips in the water and discovers something underwater. The police dig up the blue truck, and Lucas notices Reid and Tim acting weird when its unearthed.

RANSOM CANYON. (L to R) Lizzy Greene as Lauren and Garrett Wareing as Lucas in Episode 106 of Ransom Canyon | Cr. Anna Kooris/Netflix © 2024

Notes from the ranch:

Following her breakup with Reid, Lauren and Lucas are in bed together. She notices his unopened letters to Yale, Brown, and other schools. He wants to go to UT to be with her. Kit confronts Lauren and tells her not to "slum it" with Lucas for more than a month so as not to break his heart.

It wasn't explained well previously, but Quinn of all people reveals that it was Freddie who let Staten's cattle loose and stole some. That's what was sold to Cap, and that's why Freddie and his pal were arrested at the rodeo.

Staten pushes Reid to return home with Davis, and Staten and Davis clear the air after what happened.

Kai reveals to Ellie that he discovered Yancy's criminal record was sealed (probably Davis' doing) based on something that happened a couple months ago, not when he went to juvie. Ellie stands him up and visits Freddie in jail.

