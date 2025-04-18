Ransom Canyon season 1 episode 9 recap: An unexpected death changes the game

This post contains spoilers from Ransom Canyon season 1 episode 9 from this point forward.

Remember when Quinn knocked on someone's door at the end of episode 8? Well, right in the beginning of Ransom Canyon season 1 episode 9, it's revealed that she knocked on Staten's door. Once again, they're sleeping together. In the morning, he makes her breakfast and they look so in love. Quinn finally made her decision. She chose Staten over Davis. Let's see how that turns out.

Staten wants Quinn to break up with Davis, and she wants to. But she also wants to be kind to him since she's not exactly doing a great thing here. She also accidentally reveals to Staten that Davis inherited debt, something he didn't and wasn't supposed to know. (Little do they know, Davis is already making power moves after selling out Yancy to Cap.) Before Quinn leaves, they tie a piece of twine around each other's wrists. Staten's thinking about forever.

Now that Cap has kicked out Yancy, he's staying with Ellie. He gives her a rent payment (which she gives back), but he's considering getting out of her hair and crashing with a friend in Jefferson City. She's aggravated to learn he's planning to run away again instead of fixing things with Cap. Davis makes Yancy further doubt himself and his ability to make a home in Ransom Canyon.

RANSOM CANYON. Josh Duhamel as Staten in Episode 109 of Ransom Canyon | Cr. Anna Kooris/Netflix © 2024

Davis plots against Staten

As Quinn drives away, Staten's father arrives with the bad news that Davis has started poaching Double K's buyers. Staten raising prices by going solar doesn't hurt Davis' case in stealing his clients. Still, he's adamant about his choices, even as his father threatens to have him unseated as trustee of the ranch. After learning this, Staten immediately talks to Davis and strikes a deal to work together in the name of leaving a legacy to Reid. They shake hands on the deal.

Quinn attempts to break up with Davis during a meal at Gracie's, but Reid joins them and she loses her nerve. However, when Davis allows him to break his grounding and hang out with his friends, Quinn has another opportunity. She doesn't bring it up, but unfortunately, Davis notices the twine bracelet on her wrist that matches the one he noticed on Staten's earlier. He silently puts two and two together pretty quickly.

As Yancy hitchhikes out of town, Staten's next stop is with Cap to talk some sense into him about sending Yancy away and selling his ranch. After that conversation, Cap decides to ride his horse around the ranch to think about what Staten said.

RANSOM CANYON. (L to R) Kate Burton as Katherine Bullock and Minka Kelly as Quinn in Episode 103 of Ransom Canyon | Cr. Anna Kooris/Netflix © 2024

Quinn's big audition and Cap's tragic death

Back at Gracie's, Katherine Bullock (guest star Kate Burton) has returned to force Quinn into an audition. She doesn't want Quinn to regret not taking this opportunity. She plays the song and Kate informs her that the piano job in New York is hers if she wants it.

Staten learns that Davis went back on their deal and started to work on poaching Staten's biggest client Billy Brinks (Minka Kelly's real-life boyfriend and Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds in a cameo role). Staten confronts them both at the pep rally, where he decides not to use the information about his debt against him.

During Cap's ride, he stops by a creek to rest and comes face to face with a wolf. He holds his chest and grabs his left arm. He's having a heart attack. Yancy returns home, but Ellie's mad that he was going to leave. He tells her that he loves her. She's still mad, mostly because Cap stood her up for lunch, and they kiss. Suddenly, they're worried about Cap. Yancy rides off on a horse to find him. Tragically, he locates Cap, his grandfather and only family, dead against a tree.

RANSOM CANYON. (L to R) Andrew Liner as Reid and Garrett Wareing as Lucas in Episode 109 of Ransom Canyon | Cr. Anna Kooris/Netflix © 2024

Notes from the ranch:

Before the DA files charges on Kit, but Sheriff Brigman still worries that Kit's covering for someone else. He visits his wife, Margaret, and asks about her affair with Kit. Turns out, she was drunk behind the wheel of the truck the night of Randall's accident and Kit covered for her.

After the sheriff gets Margaret's confession, she returns to Ransom to beg him not to arrest her. Lauren overhears this conversation.

Lauren practices her gymnastics even though she's still stressed. Lucas telling her to "shake it off" causes a fight between them. Lucas later sneaks through her window and they smooth things over. They also finally get athe seal of approval from her dad. Lauren also gets another shot at the next UT clinic thanks to her dad.

Reid and Lucas make amends, but Lucas' friend warns him that Child Protective Services is at the school looking for him. Reid calls in a favor with Davis for his lawyer to draw up emancipation papers for Lucas. He decides to use the papers as leverage to get Kit to sell out who he's covering for. It doesn't work... Kit signs the papers.

During the pep rally, Lauren's distracted by Lucas's arrival. She asks if his plan worked and when he shakes his head "no," she falls from a great height and hurts her shoulder.

