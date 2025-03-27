Ransom Canyon trailer: Minka Kelly's caught between Josh Duhamel and Eoin Macken (first-look images)

Are you ready to get your yee-haw on this spring on Netflix? The streaming service debuts its new Western romantic drama series Ransom Canyon on April 17. It's the perfect cross between Heartland, Virgin River, and Yellowstone (there's even a sprinkling of Friday Night Lights in there), and it's sure to be one of the biggest new Netflix shows of the year. We finally have a full trailer, the official poster, and new first-look images featuring more of the ensemble cast!

Netflix previously shared a short teaser and a few photos in February ahead of the April release date, but on March 27, the streamer shared the full look at Ransom Canyon. Based on the book series of the same name by Jodi Thomas, the new drama centers on three ranching families in titular Texas town, where love, loss, land, loyalty, and legacy are all overarching themes these ranching dynasties can't run away from. The trailer even opens with that sentiment.

In the trailer, Josh Duhamel's character Staten Kirkland introduces Ransom Canyon as place where everyone's either running from something or running to something. Minka Kelly's character Quinn O'Grady, who owns the local dancehall, just might be running to and from something, but she's quickly caught in the middle of old friend Staten and her seemingly current flame Davis Collins (Eoin Macken). Talk about an intriguing love triangle with stakes far beyond matters of the heart!

Ransom Canyon trailer teases love triangles and secrets

Elsewhere in the trailer, we're getting the real down-home, Americana experience from Ransom Canyon as it takes a page from Kelly's former Texas stomping grounds Dillon. There's high school football games and cheerleaders, complete with forbidden young love between Lauren Brigman (Lizzy Greene) and Lucas Russell (Garrett Wareing). Just like in Friday Night Lights, these football games and other events look like important sources of conflict for the community.

But it's the tease of a mystery that will have viewers hooked. As the logline states, Staten has lost everything, though it's not exactly clear what "everything" means just yet. There seems to have been a car accident in the past that possibly killed someone close to him. But the accident might not be as cut and dry as was once believed. Reid Collins (Andrew Liner) might have some secrets hidden from that night that could blow the whole situation wide open again.

RANSOM CANYON. (L to R) Minka Kelly as Quinn and Josh Duhamel as Staten in Episode 103 of Ransom Canyon | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Already, I'm on Quinn's side just on pure principle and my own personal fandom for Minka Kelly. The whole of her backstory isn't even clear yet, but I'm ready to stand by her through thick and thin. I'm also intrigued by the war Staten declares on Davis, which seems more personal than it does professional. "Seated" doesn't even begin to cover how ready I am for this cowboy vs. cowboy mess. They don't have drama quite this petty and messy in Virgin River, I'll tell you that much.

Speaking of cowboys, what's up with Yancy Grey (Jack Schumacher), who's the sexy newcomer in town with an unknown agenda? He seems to have a thirst for danger as a bronc rider that people (ahem, women) aren't sure they can trust. What secrets does he bring into town, and will they have anything to do with Staten's path to vengeance or the fight to save the town and its land? There are so many questions already just from the gripping and explosive trailer!

As mentioned above, Ransom Canyon premieres on Thursday, April 17 on Netflix will all 10 episodes dropped at the same time. A media tie-in version of Jodi Thomas' first book in the series with Kelly and Duhamel on the cover will be released on April 15. Make sure to set your reminders for the premiere of the show and get ready for the year's best new guilty pleasure series that will lasso your heartstrings and have you hooked. Check out the key art poster and photos shared by Netflix!

Ransom Canyon key art - Netflix | Courtesy of Netflix

Take a closer look at more first-look images from Ransom Canyon season 1 on Netflix below!

RANSOM CANYON. (L to R) Minka Kelly as Quinn and Eoin Macken as Davis in Episode 104 of Ransom Canyon | Cr. Anna Kooris/Netflix © 2024

RANSOM CANYON. Josh Duhamel as Staten in Episode 102 of Ransom Canyon | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

RANSOM CANYON. (L to R) Lizzy Greene as Lauren and Garrett Wareing as Lucas in Episode 106 of Ransom Canyon | Cr. Anna Kooris/Netflix © 2024

RANSOM CANYON. (L to R) Jack Schumacher as Yancy and James Brolin as Cap in Episode 101 of Ransom Canyon | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

RANSOM CANYON. (L to R) Eoin Macken as Davis and Josh Duhamel as Staten in Episode 106 of Ransom Canyon | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Ransom Canyon premieres Thursday, April 17 only on Netflix.