Reacher season 3 is coming sometime in 2025 (And there's even better news too!)
It’s great news for fans of Reacher as we have a hint not only when Season 3 is coming but also news on a possible Season 4! Find out more about the Prime Video hit!
For years, fans have loved the Lee Child novels of Jack Reacher. The best-selling books focus on Reacher, a former Army investigator whose bulky frame hides a mind that could match Sherlock Holmes. Reacher roams the country, helping those in need and often involved in some criminal conspiracies.
The books were adapted for a 2012 movie, but fans weren’t happy about the casting of Tom Cruise as Reacher as he didn’t match the powerhouse of the novels and lacked the same energy. A 2016 sequel followed but that seemed the end of the series.
In 2022, Prime Video brought about the Reacher series with Alan Ritchson in the title role and more fitting the book version of Reacher. Season 1 adapted the first Reacher novel, Killing Floor, with Reacher getting involved in a murder case in a small town.
Season 2 adapted Bad Luck and Trouble as someone hunts Reacher’s former military teammates and he allies with his old team to find out who, leading to some wild action.
It was already announced Season 3 will adapt Persuader as Reacher goes undercover to help an agent in need. Besides Ritchson, it will also bring back Maria Sten as Francis Neagley, Reacher’s friend and ally. Production on Season 3 was stalled by the 2023 Hollywood strikes but now underway. So when will it hit, and what’s the future of the show?
When does Reacher Season 3 premiere?
TV Line reported that Season 3 is set for an early 2025 release window. It’s expected to be the same weekly release as the first two seasons. Much bigger is the confirmation that the series has earned an early Season 4 renewal. There’s no word yet on which Reacher novel Season 4 will adapt, but with 28 books in the series, there’s plenty of material to draw on.
That’s not the only good Reacher news, as Prime Video has also ordered a spin-off series focusing on Neagley, who is working as a private investigator in Chicago. When a good friend is killed, Neagley is out to get some justice.
So fans are in for a lot more of Reacher as Prime Video is turning it into a franchise to provide some terrific new thrills.
Reacher seasons 1-2 are streaming on Prime Video.