Reacher season 3 release time on Prime Video and full weekly schedule

Looking to fill that action-packed void on your watch list? After Netflix's The Night Agent and The Recruit have come and gone, Paradise is winding down on Hulu, and Prime Target kind of fizzled in the action department, there's only one man who's fit to step in: Jack Reacher. After over a year away since season 2, Reacher's finally back with season 3 on Prime Video on Feb. 20.

This season, the fan-favorite crime drama adapts the Lee Child novel Persuader, the seventh in the author's Jack Reacher book series. Reacher season 3 finds Alan Ritchson's physically intimidating title character taking on someone even bigger than he is while teaming up with the DEA to catch assumed drug smuggler Zachary Beck (Anthony Michael Hall).

But when can you start watching Reacher season 3 and see what happens with Reacher's latest case? We're sharing everything fans need to know about the show's release time on Prime Video and the season's full weekly release schedule before watching!

Olivier Richters (Paulie), Alan Ritchson (Jack Reacher) in Reacher season 3 - Amazon Prime Video | Courtesy of Amazon Studios

Reacher season 3 release time and schedule

The first three episodes of Reacher season 3 release on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025 on Amazon Prime Video, but the remaining episodes of the eight-episode season drop weekly on Thursdays. The series started employing this release format with season 2 after the first season debuted under the binge model with every episode released at once.

Reacher season 3 episodes are expected to be released at midnight PT and 3 a.m. ET every Thursday. The release times will shift based on your time zone, so make sure to double check when the episodes drop in your area. In total, season 3 will run for six weeks on Prime Video, ending with the season 3 finale on March 27.

Take a closer look at when every episode of Reacher season 3 is released:

Episode # Episode Title Release Date Season 3 Episode 1 "Persuader" Thursday, Feb. 20 Season 3 Episode 2 "Truckin'" Thursday, Feb. 20 Season 3 Episode 3 "Number 2 with a Bullet" Thursday, Feb. 20 Season 3 Episode 4 "Dominique" Thursday, Feb. 27 Season 3 Episode 5 "Smackdown" Thursday, March 6 Season 3 Episode 6 "Smoke on the Water" Thursday, March 13 Season 3 Episode 7 "L.A. Story" Thursday, March 20 Season 3 Episode 8 "Unfinished Business" Thursday, March 27

Ahead of the season 3 premiere, Ritchson chatted with TV Line and teased that the third season breaks tradition from the two previous seasons and drops us "right into the middle of the action, and you sort of just have to try to keep up." Being so, the opening of season 3 will mirror that of Child's book and make for an excellent hook for fans to remain glued to the edges of their seats.

Even though six weeks for eight episodes is a relatively short amount of time to spend watching a television show, there's plenty more Reacher in the cards. There's a spinoff series centered on Maria Sten's character Frances Neagley that already began filming, and Prime Video also renewed Reacher for season 4, which should be on our screens by next year — likely depending on the spinoff's scheduling.

Watch the season 3 trailer in the video below to get a taste of what's to come!

