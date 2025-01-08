Reacher returns with new episodes in February (plus, watch the explosive season 3 trailer!)

If you have been waiting patiently (or impatiently, no judgment!) for new episodes of Reacher since the second season ended in January 2024, your wait is almost over. The highly anticipated action crime drama, and Amazon Prime Video's most-watched release of 2023, returns with new episodes in February 2025. There's so much information to learn about the upcoming season.

The start of the new year will seriously be action packed with so many fan-favorite action thrillers returning to streaming with new seasons. In late January, Netflix kicks off the second seasons of its breakout hit series The Night Agent and The Recruit, as well as Paradise on Hulu and Prime Target on Apple TV+. It's all leading up to the long-awaited release of Reacher season 3 in February.

Season 3 premieres with three episodes

As confirmed by Variety, Prime Video continues the season 2 release pattern with season 3. The first three episodes of Reacher season 3 premiere on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. While the first season arrived as a binge drop in February 2022, the second season released three episodes on premiere day in December 2023 then released one episode weekly thereafter.

After the three-episode drop on Feb. 20, only one episode will be released per week until the season finale in March. All of the episodes will be released on Thursdays. Like the two previous seasons, the third season will again contain eight episodes that will air across six weeks. Yes, it's a relatively short time period and will go by in the blink of an eye, so savor it!

We shared the season 3 release schedule below:

Episode 1: Thursday, Feb. 20

Episode 2: Thursday, Feb. 20

Episode 3: Thursday, Feb. 20

Episode 4: Thursday, Feb. 27

Episode 5: Thursday, March 6

Episode 6: Thursday, March 13

Episode 7: Thursday, March 20

Episode 8: Thursday, March 27

Sonya Cassidy (Susan Duffy), Alan Ritchson (Jack Reacher) in Reacher season 3 | Courtesy of Amazon Prime Video

Alan Ritchson returns with new cast members

You don't have to worry about any casting shakeups in the leading role. Alan Ritchson returns as the show's titular character Jack Reacher, as does Maria Sten as Frances Neagley. However, there will be some casting shakeups in the supporting cast, as a number of cast members who appeared as main cast members in either season 1 or season 2 won't be returning as a lead in season 3.

A number of new characters will join Reacher for his latest mission, including Anthony Michael Hall as potentially shady businessman Zachary Beck, and Sonya Cassidy as Boston DEA agent Susan Duffy. Addition newcomers include Brian Tee as a Lieutenant Colonel with a connection to Reacher, Johnny Berchtold as Zachary's college student son, Guillermo Villanueva as Duffy's mentor, and more.

Check out the confirmed cast for Reacher season 3:

Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher

Maria Sten as Frances Neagley

Anthony Michael Hall as Zachary Beck

Sonya Cassidy as Susan Duffy

Brian Tee as Quinn

Johnny Bertchtold as Richard Beck

Robert Montesinos as Guillermo Villanueva

Olivier Ritchers as Paulie

Daniel David Steward as Steven Elliot

The trailer previews Reacher's new enemy

On Jan. 8, Amazon Prime Video released the official trailer for season 3 and gave an inside look at what's to come in the new episodes. Reacher actually admits to being intimidated by a new adversary Paulie, who's seven feet tall. As Reacher quips, "He's twice my size." Nevertheless, Reacher isn't one to back down from a fight, and he does just that against Paulie and anyone else in his way.

Season 3 borrows its plot from the novel Persuader by Lee Child, the seventh book in the Jack Reacher novel series released back in 2003. The new episodes find our hero going undercover in order to protect and retrieve a DEA informant, all the while battling enemies new and old. The past comes back around for Reacher as he reunites with a former rival. This season, Reacher rides solo.

Here's the official season 3 synopsis via Amazon Prime Video's press release:

"Based on Lee Child’s novel Persuader, in the third season of the action-packed series, Reacher hurtles into the dark heart of a vast criminal enterprise when trying to rescue an undercover DEA informant whose time is running out. There he finds a world of secrecy and violence—and confronts some unfinished business from his own past.

Alan Ritchson (Jack Reacher) in Reacher season 3 | Courtesy of Amazon Prime Video

Reacher season 4 has already been confirmed

After you finish watching Reacher season 3 in March, you don't have to worry about the fate of the series. Long before season 3 made its premiere, Amazon Prime Video already renewed the show for another season! Back in October 2024, Amazon announced the renewal of Reacher season 4. It's no surprise the hit series will be back for more. There's plenty of source material left and fans love it!

While there's currently not much known about season 4 ahead of season 3, Deadline revealed that the fourth season will begin filming sometime in early 2025, which would put the season on track for a release sometime in 2026. But that's merely a prediction. We'll share more details about the status of season 4 as they are announced by the cast, crew, and Amazon.

But that's not all of the good Reacher news! In addition to the fourth season renewal, Amazon Prime Video also announced in October 2024 that a spinoff series had received an official pickup. The currently untitled series will star Maria Sten as her character Frances Neagley and focus on the character working in Chicago as a private investigator. Hopefully, production begins soon.

Watch Reacher season 3 beginning Feb. 20 only on Amazon Prime Video.