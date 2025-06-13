Reacher season 4 cast adds Jay Baruchel, Kathleen Robertson, and more

We've finally received more good news about Reacher season 4. Not only is production reportedly set to begin this Sunday, but Prime Video has also announced eight exciting new cast members joining Alan Ritchson in the next chapter of the hit action series.

Prime Video announced Reacher's season 4 renewal back in October 2024, ahead of the third season's premiere. However, details about the upcoming season have been fairly limited. Up until now, the only major info available was that production was expected to begin sometime in the summer. This prediction has turned out to be accurate, as filming is officially set to kick off this weekend.

We've also learned what the fourth season will be about and who else we can expect to see share the screen with Ritchson. Reacher is created by Nick Santora and is based on the Jack Reacher book series by Lee Child. Each season of the series so far has been based on a different novel from the book series. Season 1 adapted Killing Floor (1997), season 2 drew from Bad Luck and Trouble (2007), and season 3 was based on Persuader (2003).

According to Variety, the new season will adapt the thirteenth Jack Reacher novel, Gone Tomorrow (2009). The season's plot centers around Reacher, whose chance meeting with a troubled stranger on a train takes a tragic turn. He's then pulled into a dangerous situation that puts him on a collision course with powerful and merciless enemies operating at the highest levels.

"When a chance encounter with a distraught stranger on a train goes horribly wrong, Jack Reacher is drawn into a complex and deadly game that pits him against ruthless foes from the highest echelons of power.” - Variety

In the book, Reacher becomes suspicious of a fellow passenger during a late-night subway ride and, using his knowledge of behavioral red flags, mistakenly believes she may be a suicide bomber. Moments later, she unexpectedly takes her own life. This tragic event leaves Reacher shaken and determined to uncover the truth behind her actions.

It looks like the series adaptation decided to change the form of transportation from a subway to a train. It makes us wonder what other changes might be made. When it comes to the cast, Ritchson is confirmed to return as the titular character, Jack Reacher. There are also the new additions to the cast, whom we can't wait to see in action. Some of these actors you may recognize right away, while others might be exciting new faces to discover.

Here's a full breakdown of the new cast members joining Reacher season 4, along with the characters they’ll be playing and where you might recognize them from:

Jay Baruchel (FUBAR, This is the End) will play Jacob Merrick

Sydelle Noel (GLOW, Black Panther) will play Tamara Green

Agnez Mo (Pernikahan Dini, The Hospital) will play Lila Hoth

Anggun (Levitating, Cannes Confidential) will play Amisha Hoth

Kevin Weisman (Alias, Marvel’s Runaways) will play Russell Plum

Marc Blucas (My Life with the Walter Boys, Swagger) will play John Samson

Kevin Corrigan (Poker Face, The Departed) will play Detective Docherty

Kathleen Robertson (The Expanse, Bates Motel) will play Elsbeth Samson

With this exciting casting news, anticipation for Reacher season 4 is higher than ever. We'll keep you constantly updated as more details emerge. So, stay tuned to Show Snob!