That's it for Reacher season 3, but season 4 is already in the works!

How are we feeling, Reacher fans, now that the eighth and final episode of the third season is out on Prime Video? Are we satisfied with the conclusion, or are we left wanting more? With all the action, suspense, and those jaw-dropping moments, it’s clear this season kept us on the edge of our seats. Now that it’s over, we can’t help but wonder what’s next for Jack Reacher.

Fortunately, we don't have to go through that dreadful renewal process wondering if we'll get another season of the crime drama because Prime Video already renewed Reacher for a fourth season back in October 2024. Now, it's just a matter of waiting for the new season to drop. An official release date has not been announced yet, and we're not expecting to hear of one anytime soon. However, I'd say there's a good chance of Reacher season 4 coming out sometime next year. Don't worry. We'll get back to you with the release date once it's revealed.

We've recently gained some key insights into the production of Reacher's fourth season. Lee Child, author of the Jack Reacher book series and an executive producer on the show, shared an update to TechRadar about the upcoming season. He confirmed that all the scripts are finished and that production is set to begin in summer 2025.

Here's exactly what Child said about filming for Reacher season 4 via Collider:

"That's already decided and prepared in advance. It's written and it's ready to go. It's going to start shooting in the summer."

While he didn’t disclose exact filming dates, this filming window strongly suggests that season 4 won’t premiere until at least 2026. Honestly, we weren't expecting to see the fourth installment any earlier given that the show has never released two seasons within the same year. Hopefully, the hit crime drama doesn't experience any delays in the filmmaking process, as this could push the release even further. However, we can't see the fourth season being released any later than 2027. While we'd obviously prefer it sooner, we just wanted to give you the worst-case scenario.

Unfortunately, plot and casting details for Reacher season 4 are currently under wraps. Each season of the show has been adapted from one of Lee Child's novels: season 1 from Killing Floor, season 2 from Bad Luck and Trouble, and season 3 from Persuader. At this point, it's unclear which book the fourth season will draw from, but some of the cast members have revealed their favorite novels in the series that they'd love to see brought to life on screen in future seasons.

Men's Journal got the chance to speak with Alan Ritchson (Jack Reacher) and Maria Sten (Frances Neagley), and the two actors had this to say about what books they want to see adapted next for the show. Ritchson said he'd like to see Child's second novel in the Jack Reacher book series, Die Trying, eventually adapted. On the other hand, Sten said she would like the crime drama to explore Child's 2002 novel Without Fail. Both are good books in my opinion, and hopefully, we’ll get to see both adapted in the future. Given the current success of Reacher, there’s definitely a good chance of that happening.

In the season 3 finale, we last saw Reacher heading to a new town. As we've witnessed in seasons 1, 2, and 3, trouble seems to follow him wherever he goes. It'll be interesting to see what new challenges he encounters in this next town. While not officially confirmed, Ritchson is anticipated to return as the title character in the fourth installment.

Stay tuned to Show Snob for any new updates on Reacher season 4!