Reacher season 4 gets disappointing filming update with production timeline delayed

Reacher might be one of Prime Video’s most successful shows at the moment, but it seems the success of the franchise is about to work against the hit show.

According to a new report from TVLine, production on season 4 is going to be delayed and will not begin until after Prime Video films the upcoming Reacher spinoff, Neagley. While the good news is that production on the spinoff is currently underway, the bad news is that Reacher season 4 will not begin production until after production wraps on the show’s spinoff due to the fact that the two shows share the same crew for the most part.

Amazon is keeping the production timelines for the two shows close to the vest, but it seems to be a strong possibility that Reacher season 4 will still enter production this year. Our guess is that production just won’t begin until later in the year, perhaps in the third or fourth quarter of 2025, which could spell trouble for the show’s return.

Since its debut in 2022, Reacher has been able to drop new episodes almost annually, with new episodes technically airing every year thanks to season 2’s December 2023 premiere which saw the season carry over into 2024. There is a chance that the show’s streak of airing new episodes each year could continue with 2026 not ruled out for season 4; however, with Amazon now having to slot in the spinoff, there is a very good chance that we could see a delayed return for the Alan Ritchson-led action series.

Given that the Neagley spinoff is in production at the moment and likely will remain in production for several months, it seems Prime Video is looking to air its debut season between seasons 3 and 4 of Reacher. This could mean that the franchise might take a page from The Boys handbook by alternating release years for the shows within the franchise, similar to how we’ve seen The Boys and Gen V airing alternating years. If this is the case, we might see Neagley season 1 dropping in 2026 with Reacher season 4 possibly being delayed to 2027 unless Amazon chooses to kick off 2026 with Neagley and slide Reacher season 4 into its December 2026 lineup.

We’ll have to wait to see what Amazon has planned for the franchise, but at this point, it’s looking like the wait between seasons of Reacher could be a long one. But hey, at least we can rewatch the show’s first three seasons and enjoy the Neagley spinoff to help bridge the gap between seasons!