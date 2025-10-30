Reasonable Doubt season 3 episodes 6 and 7 recap: Jax reaches her breaking point

Reasonable Doubt season 3 has resolved a lot of personal issues in Jax's life: her marriage with Lewis, her estranged relationship with her dad, and transparency with her kids, who are practically adults now.

The trial is as messy as ever, but Jax has a great team and a cooperative client. Things are going as well as they can be up to this point.

Reasonable Doubt season 3 episode 5 hinted at the fact that Jax's dad wasn't being forthcoming about some pertinent information.

Viewers probably assume it has something to do with his addiction-- maybe he isn't actually sober and has ulterior motives for coming back into her and her mom's lives?

Reasonable Doubt season 3 episode 6 recap

Reasonable Doubt season 3 episode 6 is a bit of a filler episode, but the main event worth covering is the fact that Jax decides to put Monica, Ozzie’s abuser, on the stand. Monica’s testimony reveals that she pursued Ozzie romantically while he was still a child, also making her a potential suspect for the murder of Wendy. Monica is surprisingly truthful on the stand, thinking that her testimony will help Ozzie (and it did), but not realizing that it incriminates her and changes the perspective that the public has about her.

The potential for the jury to find reasonable doubt in the case grows from Monica's testimony… that is until Ozzie’s sister takes the stand. The prosecution pulls an unsent message from Kris to Ozzie, where she says, “I know it’s not your fault”. Ironically, this message makes Ozzie’s whereabouts seem even more suspicious on the night of the murder.

However, Ozzie’s sister claims that the message was about him wanting to fire his parents as his managers. Will this be enough to make Ozzie seem innocent in the eyes of the jury?

The other main event in Reasonable Doubt season 3 episode 6 is that Jax’s partner, Bill, engages in shady behavior with their bosses at the firm. Bill talks about Jax behind her back to the lead attorneys, but says he’s loyal to her face.

Viewers find out that Bill’s deceitful behavior comes from desperation. He really wants to make partner so that he can focus on restoring his broken marriage. Little does he know that his wife already contacted a divorce lawyer, and his making partner won’t change her mind.

Reasonable Doubt season 3 episode 7 recap

The show reaches its boiling point in Reasonable Doubt season 3 episode 7.

In each season, there’s a point where Jax breaks down from the pressure of things happening in her life or in her case. In this season, Jax finds out that her mom has colon cancer-- the secret Lewis and her dad had been hiding from her. Her mom wants to have a risky surgery before beginning chemo, and Jax goes full-on panic mode in the days leading up to the surgery.

Jax is hurt that her mom made plans for Jax’s dad to take care of her after the surgery, instead of Jax. Her father has only recently come back into her life, and she doesn’t fully trust him with the responsibility of caring for her mom.

Jax is able to convince her mom to stay with her instead, and she requests a continuance in the case so that she can be present for the surgery.

While at the hospital, Jax’s assistant, Daniel, finds Kris, Ozzie’s sister, in the ER as well. She says she’s there because a friend had a ‘biking accident’, but Daniel doesn’t buy her story. He does some eavesdropping and stalking before she leaves, and sees that Alex, Ozzie’s key witness, is in the ICU with what looks like life-threatening injuries.

Daniel also hears Kris on the phone with someone saying that Alex was in "bad shape," so they "don’t have to worry about him saying anything."

Viewers are left with a cliffhanger by the end of the episode, but now we are more suspicious than ever of Kris’ involvement in Wendy’s murder.

We’re not sure if she had a motive yet, but maybe she lied about her support for her brother’s decision to fire their parents as managers. She could have decided to take matters into her own hands by ridding her brother of the one thing causing tension in the family—his relationship with Wendy.

