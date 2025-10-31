Reasonable Doubt season 3 episode 8: The case gets harder to crack

Ozzie Edwards’ trial has been rich with witness testimonies and half-truths in Reasonable Doubt season 3.

In the last few episodes, viewers learn about Ozzie’s childhood abuse, the fatal attack on key witness, Alex, and the possibility that someone close to Ozzie killed Wendy. There are also some hints that there is a dangerous family secret the Edwards are keeping from Ozzie’s lawyers—dangerous enough that Alex’s life was at risk when he received a book deal to write about the Edwards’ family.

Outside of the trial, Jax is also dealing with her mother’s cancer diagnosis, rising tensions between her husband Lewis, and her dad, Eddie, and a ‘situationship’ between her assistant Daniel, and her client’s sister, Kris. There is so much to unpack in Reasonable Doubt season 3 episode 8, so let’s unpack the drama secret by secret.

REASONABLE DOUBT - “Threat” - (Disney/Quantrell Colbert) KYLE BARY, APRIL PARKER JONES

Ozzie’s case takes a major hit when Alex is attacked in Reasonable Doubt season 3 episode 8

In the last episode, we know that someone attacked Alex, but now we know who and why. The opening scene shows Ozzie’s mom paying a large sum of money to someone who appears to be some type of hired hitwoman. We find out that the motive for such an arrangement was to keep Alex from publishing a book where he’d include insider secrets about Ozzie’s family.

The prosecution is under the impression that Alex passed away from injuries sustained in the attack, but his death hasn’t been confirmed yet. We do know that he’s in critical condition, which means he wouldn’t be able to provide any further testimony for Ozzie’s murder trial. Anything could happen in the final two episodes!

Jax’s dad confesses another secret

In Reasonable Doubt season 3 episode 7, viewers find out that Eddie knew about his ex-wife’s cancer long before he told Jax. Her mom is recovering from surgery, but there is still another secret Eddie is keeping from Jax. Lewis finds out about the secret due to his own private investigating (behind Jax’s back), and he forces Eddie to come clean.

Eddie confesses that he has another daughter, named Chelsea, but he doesn’t want to introduce her to Jax because she is a ‘liar and thief’. What Jax doesn’t know is that Chelsea has been trying to make Eddie get money from Jax. We’re not sure why, but there can’t be a good reason, and Eddie doesn't seem too fond of the plan.

REASONABLE DOUBT - “Threat” - (Disney/Quantrell Colbert) JOSEPH SIKORA, KYLE BARY

Ozzie’s mom takes the stand with important new evidence

Ozzie’s mom gets honest on the stand, but fans are still suspicious about whether she’s actually telling the truth. Jax seems to believe her story, which points the finger at Ozzie’s dad for being a potential suspect in Wendy’s murder. She insinuates that his dad and Wendy were having an affair, and claims to have video evidence to prove it.

Viewers get the sense that Ozzie’s mom is hiding something about the details of the affair, which may also be essential to getting answers about the case. Later in the episode, we find out that the video confirming the affair was a fake—created with the help of Alex. Why did Ozzie’s mom want to convince him Wendy was having an affair? Did she just want them to break up, or was there something more?

Ozzie's family continues to behave suspiciously

Wendy’s close friend threatens to go live on Instagram, spreading more rumors about Ozzie’s family, but Ozzie threatens to deliver a violent blackmail if she follows through with it. Is Ozzie trying to hide something incriminating? By the end of the episode, Ozzie’s mom is on the phone with Jax, pointing the suspicion back at her own son. Is she trying to save herself, or did something make her realize that Ozzie is capable of murdering Wendy?

We have so many questions that we hope get answered in the next episode, including what Daniel is on the brink of finding out about Kris, Ozzie’s sister. He took some screenshots of numbers and call records on her phone when she wasn’t looking, so there must be something she’s hiding as well.

Reasonable Doubt streams Thursdays on Hulu.