Here's the release schedule for new episodes of The Institute on MGM+

It's not even Halloween yet, but horror buffs, you're in for a treat. MGM+ has released a new supernatural horror series on its platform that's worth checking out. It's titled The Institute, and if you're a big fan of Stephen King, you'll most likely already be familiar with the show's title.

Yes, this show is based on King's 2019 sci-fi horror novel of the same name. It is produced by MGM+ Studios and comes from director and executive producer Jack Bender (From) and writer and executive producer Benjamin Cavell (Justified, The Stand).

Jason Diaz as Tony; Julian Richings as Stackhouse; Mary-Louise Parker as Ms. Sigsby in The Institute | MGM+

Imagine being this really intelligent kid with special abilities who goes to sleep one night and wakes up the next day in what looks like your room, but is not at all. You've been kidnapped and taken to this mysterious facility where other kids with unusual abilities are being held against their will. No one knows how to escape, and the adults running the facility are conducting strange and terrifying experiments. This is what happens to teen genius Luke Ellis in The Institute.

He was living a seemingly normal life with his parents until one night, he was kidnapped and taken to The Institute. While there, he meets a bunch of other kids who were also abducted and who all have strange abilities. But Luke is not one to quietly accept his fate. As he uncovers the dark secrets behind The Institute, he becomes determined to fight back and find a way out. Not just for himself, but for all the other kids trapped inside.

Meanwhile, in a nearby town, a troubled former police officer named Tim Jamieson is trying to start over. But things won't stay peaceful for him, because his path will soon intersect with Luke’s. Joe Freeman stars in the leading role of Luke, while Ben Barnes takes on the role of Tim. Also in the cast are Mary-Louise Parker, Simone Miller, Jason Diaz, Brendan Beiser, Jordan Alexander, Martin Roach, and many others.

When are new episodes of The Institute released on MGM+?

The Institute consists of eight episodes in total. The first two episodes premiered on MGM+ on Sunday, July 13, 2025. Going forward, you can expect one new episode to be released on MGM+ every Sunday until the season finale on Aug. 24. Unfortunately, the exact release time for when each episode will be available is unknown. However, there's a good chance they will drop at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT since that's when the first two episodes were released.

Below, we shared the full release schedule for The Institute season 1:

Episode 1: July 13, 2025

Episode 2: July 13, 2205

Episode 3: July 20, 2025

Episode 4: July 27, 2025

Episode 5: Aug. 3, 2025

Episode 6: Aug. 10, 2025

Episode 7: Aug. 17, 2025

Episode 8: Aug. 24, 2025

Take a look at the official trailer below for a sneak peek of what's to come in the series!

The Institute is now available to stream on MGM+. Don't forget that new episodes drop every Sunday!

Check out more content on Show Snob below: