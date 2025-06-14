Resident Alien season 4, episode 2 recap: Harry learns what may have happened to him

At the end of the Resident Alien season 4 premiere, Harry learned that he can’t use his alien abilities. Well, it turns out that it’s much worse than that in Resident Alien season 4, episode 2.

Caution: This post contains SPOILERS for Resident Alien season 4, episode 2.

Harry is going to learn to be someone very different for a while, as now that he’s human, everything about him has changed. He no longer likes the taste of milk, and he is extremely ticklish. He also gets scared of everything, which isn’t surprising considering the Mantid alien is threatening to kill him.

Speaking of the Mantid, he’s decided that it’s time to take on another form. He’s also hungry, and some poor guy at the motel doesn’t last very long!

Harry learns what has likely happened to his abilities in Resident Alien

At first, Harry turns to Joseph for some help, although he’s disgusted and shocked that Asta has been sleeping with the half-Grey alien. Joseph informs Harry — after attempting to destroy the Mantid for Asta’s love and failing miserably by losing an arm! — that as a half-Grey alien, he doesn’t have the ability to help figure out if there’s an inhibitor in him or how to fix the situation. Harry needs to find a Grey alien.

Fortunately, there is one of them on Earth. Bruce has come down to Earth, right? Well, things aren’t looking good, with Bruce starting to turn into a liquid gel. Before his death, he does tell Harry that the Greys wouldn’t have inhibited Harry’s abilities. They stole them, and left him as just a human.

It looks like the Greys can’t survive on Earth, and it makes sense now why they keep stealing babies. This explains what happened to the alien that Sheriff Mike saw at the end of Resident Alien season 3.

RESIDENT ALIEN -- "The Lonely Man" Episode 402 -- Pictured: Corey Reynolds as Sheriff Mike Thompson -- (Photo by: James Dittiger/USA Network)

Mike has to accept that aliens are real in Resident Alien season 4, episode 2

Liv really wants Mike to accept that aliens are real, but he is still very much of the mindset that what he saw can be explained. With the hunt for Joseph on, Liv learns that the caves up the mountain are next on the list to search, and Liv realizes that it means Terry will be found.

She can’t have that happen, so she sets up a scene to make it look like she has to go up the mountain to search the caves alone to prove that she is capable of it. Mike follows her up, though, and he sees Terry. It’s a potentially good thing for Terry, though, as Mike realizes that he could possibly fix Terry’s legs to give him movement again.

This opens up the conversation about aliens, though. At the end of the episode, Mike heads back to where he took the alien form that he saw. Sure enough, it’s a big pile of goo, and Mike has to accept that aliens are real.

RESIDENT ALIEN -- "The Lonely Man" Episode 402 -- Pictured: (l-r) Meredith Garretson as Kate Hawthorne, Levi Fiehler as Mayor Ben Hawthorne -- (Photo by: James Dittiger/USA Network)

Kate is adamant she’ll find and hurt Joseph

During the previous episode, Ben told Liv about Joseph being back in town, but Kate doesn’t want Liv and Mike finding him. She wants to find him, because she wants her baby back.

She and Ben still don’t know that their baby has been with D’Arcy. They also don’t know that the baby is currently on the Rez, which is the place D’Arcy visits because she misses the baby so much. This is such a great side to D’Arcy already this season.

Back to the Hawthornes, I’m starting to wonder if they’ve forgotten they have Max. He’s not been mentioned once by them, despite him still being a kid. They’re so focused on the baby that was stolen from them. Kate makes it clear that she needs to find Joseph to find out what happened to her baby.

As for Joseph, he initially proposes to Asta, making it clear that sex for the Greys means a lifelong commitment. However, Asta turns him down, and eventually shares with him that he’s clinging to her out of fear. The end of the episode sees Joseph getting the courage to go out into the world alone, but what is this going to mean for his safety when he’s so badly beaten, missing an arm, and has the Hawthorns and authorities looking for him?

Resident Alien airs on Fridays at 10/9c on Syfy and USA Network.