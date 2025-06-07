Don't miss Harry's latest mystery in Resident Alien season 4 (full release schedule)

Resident Alien season 4 is finally here, and it’s time to get some answers to our burning questions. You will not want to miss a beat of the new season.

The first episode has now aired, and we’re getting caught up on the events. Harry is back on Earth, but there is a new mystery that he has to figure out. What’s happened to his alien abilities, and why can Max no longer see that he is an alien? This could change everything for the series.

Meanwhile, the Greys continue to be a threat to the Hawthornes. What do they want with their baby, and will they figure out what happened when D’Arcy and Asta realized that it wasn’t safe to return the baby to his parents?

RESIDENT ALIEN -- "Prisoners" Episode 401 -- Pictured: (l-r) Alan Tudyk as Harry Vanderspeigle, Corey Reynolds as Sheriff Mike Thompson -- (Photo by: James Dittiger/USA Network)

Resident Alien season 4 release schedule

Unlike previous seasons, Resident Alien isn’t just airing on Syfy this season. It will simulcast on USA Network as well, giving you more options to be able to watch it. On top of that, you’ll be able to stream on Peacock the following day.

So, if you’re watching live, you’ll need to watch on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on either Syfy or USA Network. Peacock is the place to catch up on the previous three seasons and to watch the episodes of season 4 the following day.

Here’s a look at the schedule so you don’t miss an episode:

Episode # Release Date Episode 1 June 6, 2025 Episode 2 June 13, 2025 Episode 3 June 20, 2025 Episode 4 June 27, 2025 Episode 5 July 4, 2025 Episode 6 July 11, 2025 Episode 7 July 18, 2025 Episode 8 July 25, 2025 Episode 9 Aug. 1, 2025 Episode 10 Aug. 8, 2025

What to expect in Resident Alien season 4

The premiere episode told us everything that we knew would happen based on the trailer for the season. We knew that Harry would make it back to Earth, but that he wouldn’t have his alien abilities anymore. Now, we’ll need to find out what the Grey aliens did to him while he was imprisoned.

Meanwhile, Fake Harry is out there and could be a huge threat to the entire town. As more and more people learn that Harry hasn’t been Harry for a few months, there will be some concerns and questions raised.

RESIDENT ALIEN -- "Prisoners" Episode 401 -- Pictured: (l-r) Levi Fiehler as Mayor Ben Hawthorne, Meredith Garretson as Kate Hawthorne -- (Photo by: James Dittiger/USA Network)

The biggest question could be from Sheriff Mike, who has been seeing Fake Harry for his mental health. He’s working through seeing the alien, and he refuses to believe that there isn’t a “normal” reason to explain it. Will he eventually give in and accept that aliens are real so that he can protect the town?

As all that goes on, Ben and Kate are struggling. They want answers about the aliens and where their child is. We know that D’Arcy didn’t give the baby back knowing that the Greys would still come after the Hawthornes for the baby, and the end of the premiere confirmed the fears to be true. How long will it take for Kate to figure out the truth and accidentally tell the Greys?

Resident Alien airs on Fridays at 10/9c on Syfy and USA Network and airs on Peacock the following day.