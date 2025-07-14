Resident Alien season 4 episode 6 recap: D'Arcy reaches her breaking point

Much of Resident Alien season 4 episode 6 is focused on D’Arcy. However, there is a chance to see how Harry learns a little more about himself and the world that he’s in.

The end of the previous episode saw Harry zapped away in front of Asta’s eyes and D’Arcy wake up to learn that the $2,000 she was supposed to deposit for Asta was missing. At the same time, Kate and Ben Hawthorne learn a little more about aliens as they start to work with Mike and Liv.

RESIDENT ALIEN -- "Soul Providers" Episode 406 -- Pictured: Alan Tudyk as Harry Vanderspeigle -- (Photo by: James Dittiger/USA Network)

Harry is summoned to the Housing Council

I’m loving the growth of the world of aliens in Resident Alien. The latest episode sees Harry zapped in front of the Housing Council, as the Grey Aliens have brought a case against him for the stealing of the baby and the release of the Mantid.

It turns out that the Grey Aliens need the souls of humans for energy, and only humans have souls. This is an important thing to focus on, as Harry decides that he will at least find the Mantid and bring back a dead one in exchange for the Hawthorns to get their baby back. This also prevents him from being sent to the acidic wasteland known as Moraya.

There’s a catch, because the Mantid isn’t dead. Like preying mantises, being put in the soil has led to a faster regeneration process. The Mantid is out there again, and now we have no idea who that Mantid looks like.

Harry realizes that he will be sent to Moraya, and he tells Asta about everything that’s happened. They head to the baby, since Harry told the Council where the baby was, so that they can take the baby to a new safe location. This is when Harry comes across the Jingle Dance at the Pow Wow, with an older woman explaining that it’s a healing dance.

Harry starts to feel connected to everything around him, making it clear that he likely does have a soul. His kind shouldn’t have souls, though, which means he’s grown a soul.

When he goes back to the Housing Council empty-handed, he’s able to make a new deal. If he fails to bring back the Mantid, the Grey Aliens can have him since he can grow a soul. He just needs his alien energy back to be able to do that. It’s a deal!

Yes, this means the Hawthorns get their baby back. However, Harry doesn’t quite get his alien energy back. Instead, it’s given to a guardian to decide when he gets it. And that guardian happens to be his dad.

RESIDENT ALIEN -- "Ties That Bind" Episode 403 -- Pictured: (l-r) Meredith Garretson as Kate Hawthorne, Levi Fiehler as Mayor Ben Hawthorne -- (Photo by: James Dittiger/Bravo)

Kate and Ben work with Liv and Mike

Throughout the episode, the four have been working together on figuring out who the other alien is in Patience. Liv explains that Peter came to deal with another alien, but she can’t contact him and has to wait for him to contact her for her own safety.

As Kate and Ben are going through some of Max’s things, the come across his old drawings from Resident Alien season 1. Remember when he was adamant that Harry was an alien and nobody believed him? Well, Kate and Ben decide that maybe Max can see aliens.

When they ask him for the truth, Max thinks about how Harry is no longer an alien because he doesn’t have his energy. So, Max tells the truth and says that Harry isn’t an alien. He doesn’t go into details about how he used to be.

With that, the Hawthorns think they’re back to square one, but they’re surprised at the end of the episode with the return of their baby.

RESIDENT ALIEN -- "Soul Providers" Episode 406 -- Pictured: (l-r) Jenna Lamia as Judy Cooper, Alice Wetterlund as D'Arcy Bloom -- (Photo by: James Dittiger/USA Network)

D’Arcy and Judy search for the missing money

Throughout Resident Alien season 4 episode 6, D’Arcy and Judy head out on a search for the missing money. It doesn’t seem like D’Arcy did the bank drop because the money for the 59 is still in the till. So, they need to retrace their drunken steps, which includes looking through “sexy” selfies and figuring out that they talked to Jay and Ellen during the night.

They believe that a trucker ended up with the money, and D’Arcy tries to file a police report. Of course, Liv and Mike see right through them, realizing that the two were drunk. It doesn’t go very far, and this is when D’Arcy starts to have a crisis of faith in herself.

She tells Asta that there must have been a banking error and that’s why the money wasn’t deposited. When Asta believes her, D’Arcy walks away and turns to Harry for some advice. Who is she if Asta believed her lie? Asta has always been able to see through her lies.

Should she exist? Why should she keep going?

RESIDENT ALIEN -- "Soul Providers" Episode 406 -- Pictured: Alan Tudyk as Harry Vanderspeigle -- (Photo by: James Dittiger/USA Network)

It’s clear that D’Arcy has reached her breaking point, and she’s seriously considering some harmful behavior. Thanks to Harry’s earlier experience in learning that he is connected and understanding more about souls, he makes it clear that D’Arcy is needed. It’s not the best of advice, but it seems to do the trick.

D’Arcy decides to head to an AA meeting. It’s time to move forward in her life.

As for the money, well, it turns out that D’Arcy and Judy tried to make the bank deposit. However, D’Arcy put the bag of money into a post box instead of the overnight bank deposit box, which are next to each other. The mailman returned the money to Mike, who recognized Dan’s bank deposit bag, and he returned it to Jay. Asta gets her money back (although she doesn’t know it yet) and the truth is likely to come out in Resident Alien season 4, episode 7.

I almost feel like Resident Alien is gearing up to end. There seems to be a lot of growth for characters, as if they’re coming to their conclusions.

Resident Alien airs on Fridays at 10/9c on Syfy and USA Network.