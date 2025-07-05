Resident Alien season 4, episode 5 recap: Asta realizes her limitations

Poor Harry is struggling with loneliness throughout Resident Alien season 4, episode 5. Meanwhile, Asta is realizing that she may have bitten off more than she can chew.

It’s finally time to see a bit more growth for Asta, as she seems to have been somewhat forgotten about so far in Resident Alien season 4. There’s also more growth for Harry, while D’Arcy seems to take a step back, but maybe that won’t be for long.

Asta takes over the running of the diner in Resident Alien season 4, episode 5

Due to the success of his band, Asta’s dad is offered a chance to perform at a music festival. It will mean taking a week off, but he doesn’t want to do that because of how the diner needs to keep running. Well, Asta makes it clear that she can do it, even though he doesn’t really have much trust in her. He even sends Jay to keep an eye on Asta throughout the week.

It’s best that he does, as well. As much as Asta doesn’t want to admit that she’s not someone who can run the diner, she tries her best. She just needs to learn to keep her nurse business separate from the diner business, because people don’t want their eating habits judged. At the same time, some of the problems that arise aren’t exactly Asta’s fault.

RESIDENT ALIEN -- "Ties That Bind" Episode 403 -- Pictured: Alice Wetterlund as D'Arcy Bloom -- (Photo by: James Dittiger/Bravo)

Knowing that D’Arcy needs to do the bank drop for the bar that night, she asks if D’Arcy will also do the diner bank drop. She has no reason to think that D’Arcy won’t do this, but she doesn’t realize the type of downward spiral that D’Arcy is in. All D’Arcy wants to do is adopt a dog from the shelter, but her unpredictable lifestyle isn’t the best, and she even ends up proving that by trying to break into the shelter with Judy.

So, it’s not that surprising to find out at the end that D’Arcy has lost the money. I feel like we’ve done a backward motion in D’Arcy’s growth with this episode, but this could be a turning point for her. As for Asta, we finally get some time, as she realizes that it’s not as easy to run the diner as she thought.

RESIDENT ALIEN -- "Truth Hurts" Episode 404 -- Pictured: Alan Tudyk as Harry Vanderspeigle -- (Photo by: James Dittiger/USA Network)

Harry deals with loneliness in Resident Alien

Meanwhile, Harry is struggling in his own way. He is lonely, and he tries everything that humans do to fix that. What he doesn’t realize is that people post on social media all the time because they are lonely, and they don’t want people to realize that.

Harry initially proposes to Asta, and she listens to his concerns and suggests that he tries to connect with Bridget. That’s exactly what Harry then tries to do, but Bridget is not interested. It doesn’t help that Harry wants Bridget to take on his human form more and act like a human, but it’s not something Bridget is interested in doing.

Peter is the one who ends up coming to aid Harry. He turns up at the cabin, shocked to find out that Harry is now human. Well, Harry is shocked to find out that Peter is a robot. There’s a lot of catching up to do, and they open up to each other about everything that’s happened. Peter has some hope that Robert is somewhere on Earth — Vegas being the last place — and then offers some words of advice to Harry.

It's time for Harry to remember that he is still an alien at heart. He’s also human. He needs to embrace the best parts of his human side, and he needs to remember that Bridget is both alien and human and encourage him to embrace both sides. This allows Harry to form a tighter bond with his son, and there is hope for them as the series moves forward.

RESIDENT ALIEN -- "Ties That Bind" Episode 403 -- Pictured: (l-r) Meredith Garretson as Kate Hawthorne, Levi Fiehler as Mayor Ben Hawthorne -- (Photo by: James Dittiger/Bravo)

Kate and Ben turn to Liv for help with aliens

As for Kate, she’s struggling with the knowledge that the Grey aliens are out there. As she listens to Liv’s podcast, which she’s continued after Peter “died,” Kate realizes that Liv may be able to help them get their baby back. So, she asks Ben to invite Liv over.

Only Liv, though. Mike is sure to get in the way, as they don’t realize that he now accepts that aliens are real.

Of course, Mike isn’t happy with the idea of not being invited to dinner, so he barges in anyway. It’s probably a good thing for Kate and Ben that he is there, though, as he finds one of D’Arcy’s cameras. I just love the way everyone’s mind works in this show, though, as Mike immediately believes that Kate and Ben are swingers.

Well, Kate and Ben are both shocked to find the camera there. They naturally believe that it’s the Grey aliens spying on them. What’s going to happen as they all realize that D’Arcy was the one to put the cameras there to keep an eye on Kate? They’re all going to feel so betrayed when they learn what D’Arcy has done, but at the same time, D’Arcy has done what was needed to keep Kate and Ben’s baby safe.

At the very end of the episode, Asta and Harry have a chance to connect at the diner. That doesn’t last, though, as Harry suddenly disappears before Asta’s eyes. Where has he gone in Resident Alien?

Resident Alien airs on Fridays at 10/9c on Syfy and USA Network.