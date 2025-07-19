Resident Alien season 4, episode 7 recap: Can Harry kill to get his alien energy back?

After learning that his dad had the power to give him back his energy, Harry went on a mission to figure out how to get his it back in Resident Alien season 4, episode 7. Meanwhile, Mike went on a mission to figure out the identity of the Mantid.

Caution: This post contains SPOILERS for Resident Alien season 4, episode 7.

It really does feel like this season is going to be the last. Dan returns with advice to Asta to leave town, and he’s not the only one with that advice. Are we seeing characters realize that it’s time to move on from the small-town life of Patience?

Well, for Harry, he continues to learn more about being human. And for Mike, he is delving deeper and deeper into the world of aliens, as Kate and Ben figure out what to tell people about their daughter suddenly turning up.

RESIDENT ALIEN -- "Daddy Issues" Episode 407 -- Pictured: (l-r) Elizabeth Bowen as Deputy Liv Baker, Meredith Garretson as Kate Hawthorne, Levi Fiehler as Mayor Ben Hawthorne, Corey Reynolds as Sheriff Mike Thompson -- (Photo by: James Dittiger/USA Network)

Kate and Ben don’t have time to craft a story in Resident Alien

At the end of Resident Alien season 4, episode 6, the Hawthorns got their baby back. That’s great, but now they need to figure out what to tell people. Of course, Ben comes up with a wild and ridiculous plan, but the real answer is just right in front of them.

When Max realizes that there’s a baby, he asks if they adopted her. This is the biggest solution to the problem. Why not tell everyone else that she’s been adopted?

Of course, they need to figure out a name for her, and that brings up more ridiculous options. They’ve spent all this time trying to figure out what happened to her, and now she’s here without a name!

There is a threat that D’Arcy’s involvement in all of this will be revealed soon, though. As D’Arcy sees them with the baby and the baby smiles, Kate realizes that D’Arcy was on that ship and that she knows something. So, now Kate has a new mission.

RESIDENT ALIEN -- "Daddy Issues" Episode 407 -- Pictured: Sara Tomko as Asta Twelvetrees -- (Photo by: James Dittiger/USA Network)

Asta doesn’t really know what to do with her life

There’s been a lot of focus on other characters in Resident Alien season 4, but Asta seems to have been somewhat forgotten. She’s just been content in being a nurse and running the diner for her dad. Well, when Dan turns up, he reveals that he thinks he’ll sell the diner.

While Asta is sure to be willing to run it, he doesn’t want her to be trapped in the town of Patience. He got to see the world before settling down, so he wants Asta to have the same opportunity. She doesn’t take it well, but that’s probably because she’s realizing how much she has given up for everyone else around her. It is time for her to step out, but she doesn’t really know what she wants to do.

What she is focused on is stopping Harry from killing someone so that he can get his alien energy back. Harry does consider killing Asta’s abusive ex, but in the end, he decides not to. He does get some wise words from the ex, though, figuring out that sometimes parents are the worst people for their children.

RESIDENT ALIEN -- "Daddy Issues" Episode 407 -- Pictured: (l-r) Elizabeth Bowen as Deputy Liv Baker, Corey Reynolds as Sheriff Mike Thompson -- (Photo by: James Dittiger/USA Network)

Mike figures out who the Mantid is in Resident Alien season 4, episode 7

As all this is going on, Mike is determined to figure out who the Mantid is. It’s clear that the Mantid smokes, and that is the clue that finally gives it all away.

Mike is sure that it’s the FBI agent, Jules Gardner, but he needs to get some sort of proof. Lena doesn’t want to listen to the talk of aliens, so Mike and Liv have to trap Jules in a lie. When she seems to pass everything with Liv, Liv and Mike have to accept that maybe the alien is Lena after all.

Well, that’s when Mike decides to talk to Jules and watches her smoke. The pieces of the puzzle click together, and Jules makes it clear that part of the Mantid’s abilities is to read minds. It’s no wonder she was able to pass all of Liv’s tests.

Mike and Liv will need to figure out a way to take down this dangerous alien before it destroys the Earth. Is there anyone who will listen to them?

RESIDENT ALIEN -- "Soul Providers" Episode 406 -- Pictured: Alan Tudyk as Harry Vanderspeigle -- (Photo by: James Dittiger/USA Network)

Harry works on getting his alien energy back

Most of the episode is focused on Harry getting his alien energy back. His dad makes it clear that he will only hand it over when Harry proves that he still wants to destroy planet Earth. Well, Harry goes on a few missions to figure out how to do that, but in the end, he knows that he doesn’t want to.

Harry’s dad doesn’t leave it up for chance, though. He kidnaps Max, who had previously come to Harry to demand money, and makes it clear if Harry doesn’t kill him then he will. This leaves Harry with no choice but to kill his own father to save Max.

At least Harry gets his alien energy back. Harry and Max are hugging as Ben and Kate walk in, after finding the cheque that Harry had written for Max. Finally, more people learn that Harry is an alien. This is about to change everything as we go into the final set of episodes.

Resident Alien airs on Fridays at 10/9c on Syfy and USA Network.